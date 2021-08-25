Despite losing on the road to start the season, the Cosby High Eagles are looking to turn some negatives into positives in week two.
The second week of the season keeps the Eagles on the road, as they’ll travel to northeast Tennessee to take on the Unicoi County Blue Devils at Gentry Stadium.
The Cosby Eagles are no stranger to Unicoi County.
Although they have never matched up against one another in regular season play, they have scrimmaged each other several times in the past.
“They are a well-coached, well-organized team,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “They’re real efficient in how they play offense and defense. They’re not overly big or overly fast. They are really solid in all positions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.