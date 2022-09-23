MORRISTOWN -- With Cocke County’s offense struggling on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium, Brazen Stewart took matters into his own hands — literally.
He collected the ball into his arms on a kickoff and raced 100 yards for a touchdown, lighting up a sideline that had just watched Morristown West take a 17-0 lead off three straight Cocke County fumbles — two that went for turnovers.
Stewart worked his magic again later, as he snagged an interception in the end zone before hauling in a touchdown pass from Baylor Baxter.
Ultimately, though, Stewart’s efforts were no match for Morristown West’s dominance — or Cocke County’s slip-ups.
Tison Johnson carved his way across the turf, Malakhi Isom picked apart the Fighting Cocks’ secondary, and the Trojans capitalized on five first-half CCHS turnovers en route to a 48-12 Homecoming victory.
It was Cocke County’s second straight game with five turnovers.
“We’ve got to protect the football,” said head coach Scotty Dykes. “It’s that simple.
“Obviously we made some plays at times, but still not enough to beat a good team.”
Same struggles, different day
Cocke County’s trouble started early on Friday, with the Fighting Cocks recovering their own fumble on the first possession.
They went three-and-out, and the Trojans marched for an opening score off a 6-yard pass from Isom.
Cocke County gave up two penalties that led to the score, moving the Trojans from the 23-yard-line to the six.
Donovan Ramsey promptly fumbled to give the ball back to Morristown West, though the Fighting Cocks held West to a field goal for a 10-0 lead.
A Baxter fumble returned possession to the Trojans on the following drive, and Isom threaded the needle to Brett Blair for a 16-yard touchdown and a 17-0 advantage after the PAT.
Blazin’ Brazen to tormenting Tison
Stewart answered by going coast-to-coast, his quick movement encapsulating a Cocke County team that trailed only 17-6 to end the first quarter.
Then Johnson happened, as he weaved 45 yards for a 24-6 lead after the PAT.
Still, Stewart answered again — this time on a 43-yard romp down the sideline off an arcing pass from Baxter.
“Brazen’s a great player,” said Dykes. “He’s just playing good football. But we need about 50 or 60 other guys to come along with him.”
Following Stewart’s catch, though, Tison responded like a heavyweight boxer — he dealt another brutal blow.
He went 27 yards for a 31-12 lead, and Giovanni Chavez picked up CCHS’s fourth fumble of the half for a scoop-and-score and a 38-12 advantage.
Johnson finished the first half with 135 yards rushing, 114 of which came in the second quarter alone.
Jalen McCullough took another Isom pass for six with less than three minutes left in the first half, while Bereket Evans picked off a Baxter shot to the end zone with less than a minute remaining before the break.
Slips continue
Ramsey fumbled again on the opening kickoff of the second half, but Cocke County was there for the recovery.
Baxter tried to find Lakkin France deep over the middle, though the pass fell through France’s hands.
Morristown West took advantage, tacking on a field goal for a 48-12 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
Cocke County coughed up the ball again with 3:10 remaining in the third, though the Trojans couldn’t do anything with it.
Injuries to ‘intensity’
Turnovers weren’t the only issue for Cocke County on Friday, as freshman Kingston Davidson left the game after spending several moments on the ground.
Baxter’s return was a positive, though, as was that of Ramsey. Both left the Halls loss with injuries and were questionable earlier this week.
Up next, Cocke County will take on Knox Central at CCHS. Kickoff is set for next Friday at 7 p.m. at Larry williams stadium.
When asked what he needed to see more of next week, Dykes kept it simple.
“Intensity,” he said. “I thought we had a good week of practice, then you get two turnovers on the first three drives, and just couldn’t get out of the hole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.