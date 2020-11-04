As the TSSAA high school girls’ soccer season came to a close last week, postseason accolades were handed out for the 2020 campaign.
In total, Cosby and Cocke County touted nine postseason selections, as well as a pair of honorable mentions for the season.
Seniors from both programs dominated the lists.
Both CCHS seniors Torrance Vest and Kaitlin Bible were named to the 2020 All-District 2-AA team. They were both joined by leading-scorer Karlie Souder, who just finished her junior season.
Vest spent the majority of the season in goal for the Lady Red. She was responsible for three clean sheets throughout the year.
Bible served as the team’s veteran line backer, and will be a key piece the program will have to replace, moving forward.
“Torrance Vest and Kaitlin Bible will be greatly missed as leaders next year,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said. “Kaitlin made a significant impact on the team having only played soccer for two years, and Torrance’s dedication and heart for soccer won her this award.”
Although she led the Lady Red in scoring, Souder was much more than a scorer for the program in 2020.
Her talents allowed her to contribute all over the field this season, as she was positioned in several spots from the front to the back of the formation throughout the year to help lead CCHS to a six-win season, the program’s most successful year since 2008.
“As captain and leading scorer, Karlie Souder was no question for the All-District team,” Gregg said. She works so hard and does so much for this team. I’m looking froward to seeing Karlie perform in her senior season.”
For Cosby, the Lady Eagles touted four seniors on the All-District 2-A team for 2020.
Leah Murray and Daycee Weeks led Cosby’s All-District selections.
For the second consecutive year, Murray was named the District 2-A Offensive Player of the Year. She had 29 goals and 10 assists in her final season with the Lady Eagles.
“Murray has the potential to go and play anywhere she wants,” Cosby coach James Groat said. “She’s been so much fun to coach these last four years. It’s not often you get a golden left footer. She was a mismatch for nearly every defender she faced throughout her career.”
Weeks was also recognized with an individual honor for the second year in a row.
She was tabbed as the district’s Goal Keeper of the Year after amassing 125 saves and five clean sheets in 2020.
“Last year Daycee came up to me and said to put her in the goal after we lost to Cumberland Gap to start the season,” Groat said. “That was one of the best things that could have happened to us. She became such a natural as goal keeper. I’m so proud of the success she’s had since coming back from an injury her sophomore year.”
Leia Groat and McKenzie Owen were the two remaining seniors to earn postseason District 2-A honors, as both were tabbed to the All-District 2-A team.
“McKenzie was a no-brainer All-District,” James Groat said. “We moved her around so much this year. From forward to midfield, and finally to our back line where she became one of our best defenders. In my mind, she was the MVP of this team.
“Coaching Leia these last four years has been special. I’m harder on her than anybody else, but it’s been rewarding watching her grow and develop over the years. Getting to be a part of that has been particularly special for me.”
Cosby’s four seniors were joined by underclassmen Kaymen Moss and Karissa Norris as All-District selections. Ava Carver and Allie Sheldon were each named as honorable mentions to the league’s list.
