MORRISTOWN—Heading into his third year as Cocke County High School’s golf coach, Jarrett Ramsey has more confidence than he’s ever had in what his group can accomplish this season.
On Monday CCHS opened the 2020 golf campaign with its annual trip to the Morristown Invitational at The Country Club. The event serves as the season opening event for many programs across the east Tennessee area, and sets the tone for the season with a challenging 18-hole round for its competitors.
“It feels good to be out here and watching these guys play,” Ramsey said. “This course is familiar for our guys, but it’s still one of the toughest courses we’ll play all year. I love opening up like that, though. I think it’s great for our guys to open up with a challenge and see how they manage it.”
Greeneville and Science Hill each claimed victory in Monday’s event, tying with a team score of 315 to declare them co-champions of the 2020 opener. Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle shot the low round of the day with a 70 to earn medalist honors in the event.
Of the 20 teams that came out, Cocke County rounded out the day in 10th. Freshman newcomer Kaden Shropshire shot the low round of the day for the Fighting Cocks with an 81, and was off to a strong start after shooting birdie on his first hole at the high school level.
“You can’t beat a freshman, like Kaden, coming out and shooting birdie on the first hole of his high school career,” Ramsey said. “Having a talent like him is really going to elevate us as a team, I believe.”
Shropshire is expected to serve as a solid addition to the foundation CCHS returns for the 2020 campaign.
After an impressive season a year ago, Ivey Poe and Brycen Hartsell return to lead the group into a new season.
Poe, a sophomore, shot an 85 on Monday. Hartsell, a junior, shot a round of 90 in the team’s opener, but had the best 9-hole stretch of the team with a 40 to start his day.
“Brycen is the veteran on the team, and he carries himself that way,” Ramsey said. “He’s steady and doing what he needs to be doing. I expect a big year out of Ivey. He’s really been playing well, and I expect him to take some big steps forward.”
Ethan Roland fired off a round of 91, and Gage Bowman rounded out Cocke County’s effort on Monday with a round of 99.
Not only is the event and the course a familiar sight for the team to get to work on, but so too is the competition.
Many of the competitor’s at Monday’s event will also suffice as future matchups for the Fighting Cocks over the course of the regular season. In a sense, Monday was an opportunity for the team to see how it will stack up against the competition in 2020.
“This event gives us a good barometer on where we’re at with the season starting,” Ramsey said. “I think we’ve got a good chance to compete within our district this year. I’m just really looking forward to seeing our young guys take their next step forward and watching our guys grow and compete over the year.”
Cocke County will host its first match of the season on Thursday against Carter at Smoky Mountain Country Club.
