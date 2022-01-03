The Lady Red wrapped up play in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic last week with a victory over Buckhorn. The win gave them a third place finish overall in the tournament and moved their record to 13-3 on the year.
CCHS overcame a slow start in the game to claim an 80-46 blowout victory. The two teams played a tight first quarter with Buckhorn taking a one point lead by the end of the frame.
The 17-16 lead would be the last that the Lady Wildcats would have for the remainder of the game. Cocke County had an explosive second quarter of play led by seniors Gracie Gregg and Sydney Clevenger. Clevenger hit a huge 3-pointer in the middle of the scoring barrage on her way to 18 points in the contest. Gregg added seven points in the period and finished the game with a team high 19 points.
