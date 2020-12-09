COSBY—For three quarters the Cosby Lady Eagles struggled to look like the dominant force in the district they’ve been for so many years.
However, they only needed one quarter to show why the league still runs through the Cosby hills.
With an overpowering third quarter performance, the Lady Eagles did exactly what they needed to pull ahead for a 64-43 victory over the Washburn Lady Pirates on Tuesday night.
Cosby (3-2, 1-0 District 2-A) outscored Washburn (4-3, 0-2 District 2-A) 26-6 in the third quarter, including a 23-2 run that spanned the final six minutes of the period, which proved to be the difference in the game.
“We started to turn them over and got some points out of the press,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “Credit Washburn where it’s due. They played really well, and came out strong and took it to us in the first half. We talk a lot about playing 32 minutes, but we’ve yet to put that full game together.”
The Lady Eagles played the brand of basketball the program has become accustomed to under Lowe. A fast-paced, relentless style that suffocates opponents on defense and keeps them running on the offensive end.
Cosby’s pressure defense led to a lot of instant offense and Washburn turnovers, but 3-point shooting also helped it prevail in the end.
“Making shots was the main difference in the second half,” Lowe said. “I think it helped their confidence. We know getting into league play we’re going to get everyone’s best. We just have to keep improving moving forward.
“I feel like we are playing better. We improved against Pigeon Forge and Morristown East, and we played really good in the second half tonight.”
Throughout the first half the Lady Eagles struggled to get shots to fall. They nearly went the entire second quarter without a single made shot from the field, which allowed the Lady Pirates to piece together a 16-0 run during the frame.
“Any time we face a zone defense we struggle against it,” Lowe said. “We’ve got to get better at playing against the zone. We had one field goal the entire second quarter. We can’t keep going on these lulls and expect to overcome that.”
Cosby had three finish in double figures on the night. Leia Groat led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 17 points. Lauren Ford added 15 and Bralyn McGaha poured in 11 more.
“I thought Leia played really good again, tonight,” Lowe said. “Led us in scoring and is springing us along every night right now. I thought Lauren really carried us in the first half when we got in some foul trouble. She did a great job getting to the free-throw line and keeping us in the game in the first half.”
The Lady Pirates had a pair reach double-digit scoring figures for the night. Braelyn Coffey led the team with 15 points, and Haleigh Stalsworth added 12.
Washburn scored on its opening possession, atoning for the only score of the game through the first three minutes.
With 4:53 left in the first, Cosby finally got a shot to fall after several good looks against Washburn’s zone defense. Lauren Ford had the first basket for the Lady Eagles, ignited a back and forth battle between the two teams.
The game was tied at 6-6 with 3:32 left, before Cosby took its first lead of the game at 8-6 with 2:56 left in the opening frame off a layup in transition from Gracie Johnson.
Johnson’s basket sparked an 8-2 run over the next minute, as the Lady Eagles legged their lead out to a 14-8 advantage. Their lead extended to a 17-8 edge, but a 6-0 run by the Lady Pirates to end the half brought them within three at 17-14 going into the second.
Washburn’s run continued into the second, even though both teams went scoreless for the first three minutes of the frame.
Nonetheless, Washburn got within one of the lead on a breakaway layup in transition with 4:52 left in the first half, and tied the game off a free-throw from a technical foul with 4:14 left.
While the Lady Pirates continued to find the bottom of the net, Cosby’s offensive woes continued.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, the Lady Eagles were still scoreless in the second while Washburn had built a 24-17 lead — a 16-0 run going back to the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles finally got on the board in the second with 1:43 left in the frame after a pair of Leia Groat free-throws. Free-throws allowed Cosby to get back within three of the lead at 26-23 with less than a minute left in the first half.
Held without a single made shot from the field in the second, Cosby finally got a shot to fall in the final seconds of the half to remain within three of Washburn’s 28-25 lead going into the half.
Groat immediately tied the game to start the second half with a 3-point shot. It would mark the first of five made 3’s the Lady Eagles would have in the third quarter.
Washburn pulled back ahead by four with a pair of quick buckets on the ensuing possessions to lead 32-28.
Cosby would go on a 18-2 run over the next five minutes, with Bralyn McGaha scoring seven consecutive points at one point in the run to reclaim the lead.
After taking their first lead since early in the second quarter at 34-32 with 6:04 left in the third, the Lady Eagles’ lead grew to a double-digit, 46-34 advantage with with 1:43 left in the frame.
By the end of the period, Cosby had outscored Washburn 23-2 over the final six minutes of the quarter to take a 51-34 lead into the fourth.
Cosby’s lead immediately jumped to a 20-point margin after Groat buried her fourth 3-pointer of the night.
With 5:10 remaining, Washburn cut the Lady Eagles’ lead back down to 15 and looked to mount a late comeback. The closest it would get would be within 13 with just over three minutes left in the contest, though.
Cosby pushed its lead back out to 19 over the next minute, putting any hopes of a Washburn comeback to rest. The Lady Eagles would go on to finish the night off with a 21 point margin of victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.