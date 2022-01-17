Suffering through a frustrating first two months of the 2021-22 campaign, the Cosby Lady Eagles used Friday night’s District 2-A opener to relieve some of their troublesome moments.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the game’s early minutes and never looked back en route to a 62-17 win over Jellico High School.
Friday’s victory was just Cosby’s fourth of the season, but allowed them to open up the District 2-A slate with a win, ahead of an important road trip to Washburn on Tuesday night.
“I couldn’t be more prouder of the girls,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “They came out and played really, really hard. Shared the basketball. Scored it well. Defended. It was a good team win for us tonight and key for us to get that first district win in the opener with just a few district games in the regular season,” Lowe said.
