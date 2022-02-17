COSBY—Tuesday evening’s game marked the end of the regular season for the Cosby Eagles as the welcomed the Grainger Grizzlies to the Eagles’ Nest. It was not an ideal outcome for Cosby, but they were able to hang tough with Grainger for three quarters of play. The Grizzlies would go on to defeat the Eagles, 69-51.
Cosby was down 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter with their chances looking slim. Corey Askew hit back-to-back buckets to cut the Grainger lead to six at 55-49.
The Grizzlies would go on a tear over the final minutes of play to secure the victory. They were lead in scoring by Emmanuel Atkins with 25 points. Atkins scored nine of the team’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Shayden O’dell led Cosby’s scoring effort with 17.
Head coach Cody Lowe said the final score didn’t tell the real story of Tuesday night’s game.
“We made shots offensively but couldn’t get timely stops,” Lowe said. “We would make a bucket, and they would make two, which kept us from really being able to cut into their lead. It was a six-point game in the fourth quarter that became an 18-point win for them. The outcome wasn’t indicative of how we played throughout the game.”
Atkins and Jaxon Williams did the majority of the damage for the Grizzlies. The duo led Grainger to a 24-5 record this year and a two seed in the upcoming 3A District 2 tournament. Lowe called the Grainger guards two of the best in the area.
“They’re a phenomenal team. Williams and Atkins are two of the better guards in East Tennessee. They are very well coached and unselfish. It makes them very tough to guard. They play inside out and move the ball around the perimeter very well.”
Cosby would knock down eight 3-pointers in the contest, three of which came from sophomore point guard Peyton Raines. Several of Cosby’s younger players earned minutes as the season came to a close.
Despite six first half 3-pointers, Cosby found themselves down 40-34 at half time. The Eagles and Grizzlies would both go into a slight slump in the third quarter scoring 10 and 13 points, respectively. The fourth quarter proved to be the deciding factor as Cosby was outscored 16-7 over the final eight minutes of play.
Lowe said the fourth quarter game plan was simple, but Grainger was always able to find the open shooter.
“Our goal was to trap them as much as possible, but they found an open man to shred the defense,” Lowe said.
“It was good to play a team like this right before tournament time. If you can guard Grainger and run your offense against them, it should make things easier against teams in our district.”
Cosby finished the regular season with a 5-20 overall record and 2-4 mark in 1A District 2. Tournament play began for the Eagles on Friday with an opening round matchup against Hancock County.
Cosby finished 0-2 against the Indians this season but held a late lead in their February 10 game. That lead slipped away as the Indians went on a 19-2 run to earn the win.
The winner of Friday’s game advanced to the district championship game, which will be held on February 22 at 7:30 p.m. A consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. All games will be held at Jellico High School.
GRAINGER (69): Emmanuel Atkins 25, Drew Branson 16, Jaxon Williams 15, Landon Patterson 7, Jacob Hill 2, Ty Overbay 2, Reece Jones 2.
COSBY (51): Shayden O’dell 17, Hayden Green 11, Peyton Raines 9, Corey Askew 5, Cyler Davis 4, Paxton Coggins 3, Mack Holt 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.