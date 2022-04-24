The Fighting Cocks squared off against the Union County Patriots Friday in Newport. Runs were hard to come by for the Big Red who would fall in the game by a final score of 13-5.
Union had a 10-0 lead until Cocke County pushed their first run across in the bottom of the fourth inning. They would add three more in the bottom of the fifth, but their rally was cut short with the bases still loaded.
The Patriots put one on the board in the sixth and two in the seventh. Cocke County's fifth run came in the sixth, but they would go in order in the bottom of the seventh. They will return to action today with a trip to Greenville to take on the Greene Devils.
Tuesday's home game against Claiborne County will be the final district game of the season for the Fighting Cocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.