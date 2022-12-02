JONESBOROUGH — Coming off Cosby’s lopsided loss to Pigeon Forge on Tuesday, Eagles coach Brian Stewart noted that he needed to see new leaders step up.
On Friday night at David Crockett, the Eagles answered the bell.
A Jayston Fine layup whittled what had been a double-digit Crockett lead to two, 50-48, with plenty of time for a couple of possessions.
The Pioneers answered with a 3-pointer that fueled a 5-0 run, however, and Cosby missed multiple good looks late in a 57-51 loss.
Fine led the Eagles with 15 points, 12 in the fourth quarter. Shaydan O’Dell, Peyton Raines and Slate Shropshire scored 11, 10 and nine points, respectively, in a game that was, notably, the first start for freshman point guard Cruz Coggins.
On the other side, Crockett’s Colin Beason led all scorers with 19, though the Eagles held him to just four points in the second half.
“I told them before the game that we’ve got to have more fight in us than we had Tuesday night,” said Stewart. “Because that’s who we are. So we gave that a minute to marinate. And it took us some time to get some things figured out.
“Crockett is good, they’re long. That’s tough. But we were resilient, and we fought. Obviously the outcome is not what we wanted, but I will take the way this game went tonight. We got back to being Cosby basketball.”
Pioneers cushion lead before Shropshire steps in
Early in Friday night’s second quarter, Cosby (2-2) trimmed Crockett’s lead to one at 15-14.
It was the latest blow in what had, to that point, been a back-and-forth affair.
The Pioneers (5-3) suddenly came alive, however, and the Eagles had no answer as they were outscored 16-4 to end the first half.
Crockett carried a 31-18 lead into the break, with Beason at 15 points to lead all scorers.
For Cosby, Peyton Raines and Shaydan O’Dell had six points each to lead the Eagles to that point.
CHS also struggled to get to the line, shooting just one free throw through the first half.
During the break, though, came another example of that leadership when Shropshire lit into his team during a team-only rap session.
“He didn’t like what he saw from us defensively coming off the floor,” explained Stewart. “I didn’t like it either. But he was fired up. And I said, ‘This is a leadership opportunity. Go.’
“So I stood outside the locker room for two or three minutes and listened to him absolutely ream everybody out. And he owned his own mistakes too, which is great. That’s true leadership. But put those guys on notice about how we had to defend in the second half.”
Tullock, turnovers tear up Lady Eagles
In the girls’ game, Cosby fell 71-27 to DCHS. Brylee Tullock led all scorers with 28 points, 23 in the third quarter alone.
The Lady Pioneers (6-1) started early, jumping out to a 13-0 lead.
They turned the lead into a 19-4 advantage into the second quarter before pushing it to 32-7 at halftime.
Crockett’s trap defense stifled the Lady Eagles (2-2) throughout the night, holding Cosby to a season-low in points and a season-high 36 turnovers.
“We didn’t handle the pressure from the tip,” said Cosby coach Cody Lowe. “Cowered away from it. I told them what was going to happen, that they would press. We didn’t get anything easy offensively.”
“Embarrassing,” added Lowe of the turnovers. “I thought we played hard at times, but you turn the ball over that many times, you’re not going to beat anybody.
“Crockett had a little to do with that, but a lot of it was just us not catching it.”
The Lady Eagles did not make their first bucket until the 1:30 mark of the first quarter, at which point a Shylee Shelton layup went through the net.
They finished the night shooting just 11 for 41 from field goal range and went 2-for-17 beyond the arc. Crockett, on the other hand, was 25-for-51 in total and made nine shots on 23 attempts from deep.
Shelton led Cosby with nine points, followed by ‘Ali Smith with seven.
Following the first 16 minutes of action, Cosby’s only points stemmed from Shelton with four, Smith with two and Maddie Miller with one.
A Tullock 3-pointer gave DCHS a 35-7 lead after the break, but Smith answered with a triple of her own to put the Lady Eagles in double digits at 35-10.
Smith made the first five points of the second half for Cosby, with Shelton adding a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws after Tullock connected twice in a row from deep.
The Lady Pioneers went on an 11-2 run to close the third quarter, as Tullock hit a layup before the buzzer.
Addy Woods, Madylyn Bible, Chloe Hance and Ali Ottinger netted two points apiece through the fourth quarter. Kinley Coggins connected for two points in the the third.
Lowe said his team needs to “get back to fundamentals” in preparation for its next matchup.
Up next
Both Cosby teams are set to host Northview on Tuesday night on The Hill, with the girls’ game beginning at 6:30 p.m.
