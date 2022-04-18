Cocke County is riding a three game win streak thanks to their comeback victory over Maryville Christian. Down to their final out and facing a two run deficit, the Big Red would rattle the Eagles in the top half of the seventh inning to score three runs and take a 6-5 lead.
Freshman Trent Leas tossed the final two innings for the Fighting Cocks slamming the door in the bottom of the seventh. Leas got some help from center fielder Ezekiel Cortez, who made two spectacular catches to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.