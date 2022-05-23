NEWPORT—Records were shattered all season long by the Cocke County High School Track and Field team. On the boys’ side, one of the most important was in the 4x100 relay when Jody Swann, Roman Stewart, Tasean Simpson and Landon Lane set a modern school record of 43.9 seconds.
The new mark was set at the East Section meet on May 14 at Tom Black Track on the University of Tennessee’s campus. That time secured the team a spot in the TSSAA State Championships and made them the first relay team in school history to make the state meet.
Track team head coach Daniel Dudley said the team’s overall success this season is due in part to the building blocks established last year.
“Overall we’ve had a good season, which has been a continuation of what we did last year. We had Morgan Blazer qualify for three events and podium in one,” Dudley said.
“We talked about getting a relay team to state because it would be the first one in school history. We were real close last year, and this is something these guys have been working toward for a while.
The senior ladened relay team has meshed over the season after welcoming in newcomers Swann and Stewart. Both athletes have limited experience on the track but have excelled in a short amount of time.
“We have a great group of seniors that have been in the program for a while, but in the realm of track they are all pretty new,” Dudley said. Karlie Souder and Cherrie Turner were our only kids to participate for four years and we had a few with three and two years of experience.
“Guys like Jody and Roman, this is their first year in track. We want to get to the point where we have kids who have run for four years because it does make a difference, but we’re excited where this is going.”
Relay team members are thrilled for the opportunity to show off their skills against some of Tennessee’s best. Swann said all of the close races during the season helped hone the team’s skills as they prepare for one last race.
“Sometimes you don’t win at track meets, but it’s pushed us to become better,” Swann said. “It pushed us enough to get to state, and I’m proud of my guys for that.”
Stewart said it was tough going early in the season as the team had to navigate new waters trying to find the right combination. Once they found solid footing the success quickly followed.
“It was a tedious process in the beginning because you’re not racing against each other, you’re racing against yourself,” Stewart said. “After you clear that hurdle you have to lock in and turn it on and be you. It’s just a blessing to have the chance to compete at the highest level.”
As the records started to fall, even the members of the team were shocked by what they were able to accomplish. Lane said the team is brimming with confidence as they are approaching their final race.
“Coming into this season we only had a goal of breaking school records. We went from shattering one school record, to shattering our own,” Lane said. “Now we’re going to state even though there wasn’t much confidence in our 4x100 team. We did not expect this to happen but have had success.”
Tasean Simpson is a multi-sport athlete at Cocke County who has excelled on the football field and track. He has nursed an injury that he thought may keep him from competing this season. Not only has he performed, he runs the anchor leg for the team. He’s excited to compete one final time with his fellow teammates.
“Coming into things I didn’t even know if I would be able to run this track season,” Simpson said. “Now it’s like a dream getting to go to state with my boys.”
Stewart said that he and the rest of the team hope to bring a state championship back to Cocke County to cap off a season that saw more success than the program has ever experienced. Although it will be the last time they race in their high school career, they are more concerned with finishing strong.
“We have to keep pushing. Even though we’ve made it that doesn’t mean we’re done. There’s a job not finished,” Stewart said.
A long list of community members have volunteered their time this year to help the program reach new heights. Dudley was extremely appreciative of the guidance each volunteer provided to the team.
“Dale Boring has been a big part of our season and has helped with our relays and distance events. Gary Carver does all of our vertical and horizontal jumps and middle distance. Shelley Hammonds does our hurdles and Clay Blazer, our assistant coach, has helped quite a bit,” Dudley said.
“Dynah Dunn, one of the best throwers to ever come through Cocke County and came two weeks into the season and started working with our throwers. It made all the difference in the world with those kids.
“Those are all people from our community that are volunteering their time to help our kids. That’s so important, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that for the team.”
Dudley has high expectations for this team when they step foot on the track this week. He knows the competition will be tough but thinks his runners will be ready to rise to the occasion.
“We always say that we don’t worry about things we can’t control. We just want to go down and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be.”
