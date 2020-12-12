NEWPORT—Every new coaching adventure takes time to get established.
Cocke County’s own Casey Ragan is going through that process, right now.
While the program has still experienced some early highs, Friday night’s 72-24 loss to Sevier County served as a refresher that the Fighting Cocks are still in a transition period.
“Our guys are listening and are bought in,” Ragan said. “They want to make the change and I feel we’re on the right trajectory to get things turned around. We’ve still had a couple of rough patches, such as tonight, but that’s part of it. At the end of the day, we’ve got to prepare for everything that can come our way.”
Friday was also the first time Cocke County (3-5, 0-2 District 2-AAA) had taken the floor in a week, as its early week matchup with Seymour was cancelled due to COVID-19 complications with the Eagles.
Coming into his first year as the head coach of the Big Red, Ragan wasn’t afforded any sort of normal offseason.
Instead, the task of beginning to work in his own ideas and concepts for the program he wants to run just before the season started, making the early portion of the season an impromptu training camp for the Big Red as they continue to grow and progress under a new coaching regime.
While Ragan certainly isn’t a stranger to the program, as he served as an assistant for several years before earning the title of head coach once longtime coach Ray Evans departed over the offseason, he style brings a different style of play and ideals to the team.
The Fighting Cocks got their first win of the season in their second outing of the year, and picked up back-to-back 1-point wins over Tri-Cities Christian and Tennessee High. Those wins served to be a boost to the team’s confidence as it continues to grow in the first year of Ragan’s tenure with his alma mater.
“Until these last two games we’ve competed really well and picked up some wins,” Ragan said. “It’s easy to buy in at that point. I want to see how we fight through adversity, and we’ve had plenty of it over the last week. The challenge for us is getting programmed mentally to persevere even when things go against us.”
Competing in one of the most difficult districts in east Tennessee only further complicates the program’s progression early in Ragan’s coaching career. Little-by-little, though, the team has shown glimpses of brighter days to come.
Sevier County (4-4, 2-1 District 2-AAA) opened Friday night’s game with an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game. Using the 3-point line to its advantage, Sevier County buried eight shots form 3-point range in the first half.
“They shot the lights out in the first half,” Ragan said. “Hats off to Sevier County. They came in ready to play and took it to us. We preached all week long about knowing where their shooters were and pulling in defensive boards. We did neither, tonight.”
By the end of the night, Sevier County knocked down 12 shots from behind the arc.
The Smoky Bears led 16-4 at the end of the first, limiting Cocke County’s scoring opportunities with tight defense and turnovers.
That trend continued in the second, as Sevier County only got hotter from the field as the game aged.
Holding Cocke Count to just seven points in the second quarter, the Smoky Bears raced out to a commanding 44-11 lead at the half.
Within the first four minutes of the third, the Fighting Cocks had already eclipsed their points total for the entire first half.
With 14 points to start the third, Cocke County had worked down Sevier County’s lead, but only to get the margin under 30 after the way the Smoky Bears put up points in a hurry to start the game.
The Smoky Bears immediately pushed their lead back over 30 points as the third quarter carried on. They led 58-22 with 1:47 left in the frame, and took a 63-22 advantage into the fourth.
With the clock set to run the rest of the way, both teams reached deep into their benches to close out the night. Sevier County would go on to win by 48 points.
“These last two games are done and over with, and we have to move past them,” Ragan said. “We’re working to get them to understand anything can happen on any given night, and that’s the good part about basketball. You get another game just a few days later.
“We’ll get better over this next week. We’ll continue taking the next step forward. It’s a long season. We have to flush out the bad and move on.”
Cocke County will be back in action on Tuesday, as it remains in league play with a trip to Morristown West. That game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
