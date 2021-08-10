DANDRIDGE—Three matches into the season, and the Cocke County golf team is looking strong again in 2021.
Although it wasn’t the result the team had hoped for, Monday was still a notable showing for the CCHS boys’ golf team. They finished one stroke off the winning score set by Cherokee, as the Chiefs topped both the Fighting Cocks and the home-standing Patriots at Patriot Hills Golf Club.
“We had the two lowest scores out here and lost by just a single stroke,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “Even without our three-man (Brycen Hartsell) we still came close to our first victory of the year. The fact we’re right there in contention even with one of our top guys out says a lot about how well we’re performing, top-to-bottom.
“It still stings to lose, but at the same time its exciting knowing that once we get back to full strength our scores should be even lower.”
Cherokee finished with a team score of 158. Cocke County came in with a 159, and Jefferson County finished the day with a 182.
CCHS sophomore Kaden Shropshire had the medalist round of the day. After shooting +2 in his last outing at McDonald Hills on Thursday, he bounced back to shoot a 34 (-2) on Monday.
“Kaden with an under-par round is one of the least surprising things of the day,” Ramsey said. “I knew coming in he was going to bounce back from his last outing. He’s got a lot of confidence and was at a course he knows well.”
Shropshire shot par or better on all nine holes, including a pair of birdies in a three-hole stretch to hold the only red number for the day. Monday marked his first medalist round of the season in just his third outing.
“He’s just a sophomore and 15 years-old, yet he’s out here taking it to everybody,” Ramsey said. “But you can tell he’s still not satisfied. He’s just going to keep grinding away, and that’s what makes him special.”
A year ago, Shropshire held the medal round seven times as a freshman.
Iverson Poe had the second best round of the day, shooting even par at 36 strokes. He birdied his final two holes to get back to even and join his teammate at the top of the board.
“Days like today are just a credit to both Kaden and Iverson, and all the work they pour into this,” Ramsey said. “Ivey double-bogeyed a hole, and last year I think that would’ve got him a lot more upset. Today, he comes back and birdies the next two holes to shoot even par.
“It just shows he’s where he needs to be from a mental standpoint, for sure.”
The Lady Patriots picked up the win on the girls’ side, topping Cherokee 86-109. Madison Cline had the medalist round with a round of 38 (+2).
Cocke County freshman Emma Knight was the lone member of the Lady Red to play the course on Monday. She shot a 58 in just her second match of the season.
“I don’t think she’s played here much, but she still had a solid round,” Ramsey said. “For a freshman she continues to impress me. I’m excited to see what the future holds for her, because she has a natural love for the game.”
CCHS will host its first home match of the season on Thursday, at Smoky Mountain Country Club, as it gets set for back-to-back matches with Sevier County.
