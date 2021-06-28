The 10 matchups for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge have been announced, and Tennessee will be traveling southwest to face the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 29.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes — who is entering his seventh season at the original UT — spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program’s lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.
