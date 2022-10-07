{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}SEVIERVILLE —{/strong} Cocke County junior Kaden Shropshire woke up Thursday morning looking to take the first step toward a goal he’s held since eighth grade: finishing top-five in the state before graduating high school.
He set out steadily, teeing off on the 11th hole before breaking even on the first two holes with a birdie on the 13th.
On 14, however, Shropshire ran into trouble — and his eighth-grade goal may have taken a tumble because of it.
He shot into the weeds and kept hacking away, totaling a 9 on a Par-4 hole to put him at +5 to that point in the TSSAA Division I-AA State Golf Championship.
Two more bogeys in the next four holes sealed Shropshire’s fate on Thursday, as he finished tied for 38th at 79 for 7-over after 18 holes.
Shropshire improved on Friday, shooting a 77 to bring his total to 156 — tied for 34th with three other players: Maryville’s Nick Talley, Science Hill’s McKibben Teal and Knox Halls’ Bowen Brantley.
Shropshire made par 11 times in the second round with six bogeys and just one birdie. He did improve on 14, breaking even on the hole that he struggled with in the first round.
He also topped all other competitors in Par 3 scoring, notching -1 for an average of 2.875 shots per Par-3 hole.
Despite the Par 3 success, this appearance still serves in stark contrast to Shropshire’s last outing in Sevierville — which resulted in his second-consecutive 68 and the second district title of his career.
For reference, a 68 on Thursday would have put Shropshire just one stroke behind the eventual state champion, Jackson Herrington from Dickson County.
The same score on Friday would have put Shropshire ahead of both Herrington, who shot a 71 in the second round, and Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson, who shot a 68 and 74 in the first and second rounds, respectively.
