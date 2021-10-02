KNOXVILLE—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks have shown continued growth over the last few weeks. Friday night wasn’t meant to be a continuation of that.
Traveling to Knox Central for the first time since a 2018 playoff appearance, the Fighting Cocks were left with the program’s worst loss since a 65-0 loss to Carter in 2005. The Bobcats gashed CCHS for over 500 yards of offense and a 69-0 victory on Friday.
“They jumped out early on us,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Went down and scored, got us on an onside kick and scored again. They’re a super athletic team with weapons all over the field. They executed well tonight.”
Knox Central (3-2, 2-0 Region 2-5A) kept its starters in all the way through the final possession of the game and put up 502 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns in the victory over Cocke County (1-6, 1-2 Region 2-5A).
Cocke County amassed 165 yards of offense, with 121 coming through the air. More missed opportunities and untimely turnovers cost the group from putting points on the board for a second week in a row.
The last two outings marks the first time since 2013 — 49-0 loss to Morristown West and 42-0 loss to Campbell County — that the Fighting Cocks have been held scoreless in back-to-back weeks.
The Bobcats had two scores on the board in the first minute-and-a-half, and a 20-0 lead by the 7:13 mark of the first quarter.
Central got on the board in a hurry, scoring in three plays and 45 seconds. After a pair of quick passes from Ryan Bolton to get just outside the red zone, Shannon Mills carried in the game’s first score from 22 yards out with 11:15 left in the first.
In just 42 more seconds Knox Central was on the board again. After picking up an onside kick, three carries by Frank Johnson IV led to a 30-yard touchdown run with 10:33 left in the opening period.
Bolton had his first of four scoring tosses of the night on Central’s next drive, a 12-yard pass to Caleb Johnson to make it a 20-0 advantage for the Bobcats.
Cocke County’s offense showed life with three drives that ended in Knox Central territory, one of which got all the way down to the eight-yard line. CCHS had a fresh set of downs at the Bobcats’ 13, but stalled out and couldn’t convert for points.
“To our credit we went back down the field. We just did what we’ve continued to do and not score points when we get down toward the red zone,” Dykes said.
Baylor Baxter mustered 100 yards through the air on eight completions, and carried the ball for 27 yards in the first half. His night was finished at the half, as CCHS opted to rest its starters for the rest of the night.
Cocke County’s offense had 10 first downs in the opening half, and doubled Central in time of possession. But, two turnovers and a turnover on downs cost the offense opportunities to cash those drives in for points.
“Still disappointing that trend continued, but we still moved the ball well, I thought,” Dykes said. “We’re making progress whether it’s showing or not. We’re showing up and working hard. It’s just frustrating for me, for them, that when we come out we’re not seeing the results.”
Knox Central took advantage of Cocke County’s misfortunes with four more scores in the second quarter. Bolton fired three more touchdowns to three different receivers in the frame. He closed the first half with 10-of-14 completions for 238 yards.
He had scoring tosses of 40 yards to Joshua Purcell, 15 yards to Nathan Hurley and Kolby Long for 31 yards to end the half.
Johnson IV had his second score on the ground with 8:05 left in the half. He and Shannon Mills combined for 150 yards on 12 carries, and three total scores.
Cocke County came out in the second half and began working in more freshmen to give its starters a rest. Central kept its starters in and forced a quick three-and-out. After a blocked punt, the Bobcats offense put up its eighth score of the night to take a 55-0 lead in the middle of the third quarter.
Central kept their starters in the rest of the way, scoring twice more before the clock mercilessly ran out.
“Even with the clock running and us down like we were, our young kids came out and still competed with them,” Dykes said. “It is what it is on (keeping their starters in). That’s their burden to bear, so I’ll let them figure out how to deal with that.
“We’ll deal with that at some point and time when the shoe’s on the other foot. I just don’t think I could do that to another team’s kids. Our kids have been on the bad end of some losses, but it’s different when something like that happens.”
The Fighting Cocks stay on the road next week with a trip to face a winless Morristown East team. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.