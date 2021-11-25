With Tennessee football set to round out its 2021 regular season on Saturday against Vanderbilt, the Vols took Haslam Field Thursday morning to begin implementing preparations to face the Commodores.
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and three Tennessee super seniors—defensive back Theo Jackson, defensive lineman Matthew Butler and defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay—met with members of the media to preview the in-state rivalry.
UT will honor its seniors with a pregame ceremony and looks to send the class out victorious in its final game at Neyland Stadium this season. Tennessee (6-5, 3-4) and Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) will square off at 3:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
