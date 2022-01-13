Newport Grammar celebrated homecoming Tuesday evening as they welcomed in Rogersville for a three game set.
The Lady Warriors took the floor shortly after the boys’ junior varsity team claimed a victory over Rogersville. It was Warriors versus Warriors, and NGS proved to be the better of the two as they came away with a 43-17 victory.
Meredith Grooms put on a show for the home crowd as she led the team in scoring with 15 points. Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter posted 12 and 10 points respectively to bolster Grooms’ efforts.
