Chrisman 1

CCHS baseball coach Andy Chrisman, pictured here peering out of the dugout in a scrimmage against Pigeon Forge, has been suspended for two games after being ejected during the Fighting Cocks' second loss in a doubleheader against Maryville Christian on Saturday. Chrisman is appealing the decision. 

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

On Friday night, Cocke County's matchup against Seymour was canceled due to rain with a make-up date set for April 14.

Following the weather issue, things did not improve much for the Roosters on Saturday.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.