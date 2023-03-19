On Friday night, Cocke County's matchup against Seymour was canceled due to rain with a make-up date set for April 14.
Following the weather issue, things did not improve much for the Roosters on Saturday.
CCHS fell 4-1 in its first game against Maryville Christian and 11-1 in the second game, with head coach Andy Chrisman being ejected in the second loss.
The ejection means a two-game suspension for Chrisman, which would keep him out of Cocke County's games against Cherokee on Monday and Tuesday. He is appealing it based on the "umpire interpreting (a) rule incorrectly."
The Fighting Cocks went a combined 3-for-48 at the plate through the losses, with Sway Holt taking the loss in the first game and Taylos Thomas taking the loss in the second one.
"We just didn't really pitch well," said Chrisman of the latter matchup. "We struggled to throw strikes in the second game and dug ourselves too big of a hole. Too much to overcome. They scored 11 runs on two hits, and those aren't numbers you can win with no matter who you're playing.
"The first game was really competitive, a good ballgame by both teams."
Up next, CCHS will take on the Chiefs in a conference battle -- first in Rogersville on Monday and then in Newport on Tuesday.
If Cocke County does have to go through those games without its head coach, Chrisman did address the tough prospect of having to miss a pivotal series.
"It's never fun, whether you're sick or suspended for having to miss a game," he said. "It feels like a piece of your heart is somewhere else, because you're around those guys every day and want to be there for everything you can.
"But (assistant) Keith (Jones) is the best offensive coach I've been around, (assistant) Jarrett (Ramsey) is a great defensive guy and works well with our pitchers, and our senior class will have to step up a little bit. They know the importance of this series and that Cherokee and us have a good rivalry going back. Just got to try to find a way to at least get one of these, hopefully."
