NEWPORT—Everyone eventually needs a moment to regroup and reset.
Last week the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks got that reprieve with their lone scheduled open date of the 2020 season. With the bye week behind them they’re now set for a five-game run to finish the season, beginning with Cherokee on Friday night (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“The open date has been great for us,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’re as close to full health as we’ve been since the start of the season.”
The remainder of Cocke County’s (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A) schedule will determine the fate of its season. Every game from this week through Oct. 30 is a Region 1-5A battle, which will determine whether the Fighting Cocks get back to the postseason.
Cherokee (1-5, 0-2 Region 1-5A) opens a slate that will play like a new season in itself for the Big Red.
“Our goal is to always make the playoffs. Obviously this week is a chance for us to take a step towards that goal,” Dykes said. “We know we probably need to win at least three of the next five games to get in.
“Winning four would make us a lock. We’re approaching this week ready to do whatever it takes to get our first region win.”
Last year, Cherokee got the best of the Fighting Cocks in a narrow 33-26 victory at Larry Williams Stadium. CCHS fell behind by 13 with four minutes left, and could only get one of those scores back in the final minutes before the Chiefs secured the win.
Cherokee entered last year’s meeting 5-1, and looked every bit the playoff contender it eventually became. This year, that record is reversed, including a loss to a Volunteer program the team had held a 12-game winning streak over .
But, perhaps worse than all of that, the Chiefs have been rendered scoreless in their last five games of the season.
“We won’t talk about that too much in preparing for this week,” Dykes said. “We want our defense to be as hungry as possible. Obviously we’d like to make that trend continue. Our goal every week is to shut out the opponent, but most importantly we just need to get a win.”
Through the first five games of the season, Cocke County’s defense has shown improvement. Getting set to play a team that hasn’t scored in over a month should only add to their confidence going into Friday night.
Much has changed for the Cherokee football program since last year.
As if losing a talent at quarterback like Colin Trent, who captained the Chiefs to a 6-4 regular season finish and into the Class 5A playoffs, wasn’t bad enough, the program’s coach left for another position late in the offseason.
With holes to fill that extend well beyond the depth chart, this season has been a learning process for the Chiefs.
Trent Price, the team’s leading rusher from last year’s matchup against Cocke County, as well as Will Price, who received a few reps at quarterback to show the CCHS defense different looks in 2019, are two of the few returning players that made much of an impact on last year’s meeting.
“They play very similar to us on offense,” Dykes said. “They’ve got some guys that run the ball hard and a quarterback that has a strong arm. They’re still trying to find theirselves offensively, much like we are.”
Although Cherokee has struggled on offense since a 48-0 victory over Union County in the first week of the year, so, too, has Cocke County.
Going into the open week, the CCHS offense has averaged just 14 points and 172 yards per game, which comes over 30 yards shy of what the team averaged all of last season.
“We’re going to have to be able to make plays,” Dykes said. “We know what we’d like to do and what we’re working towards, but we’ve still got to execute on a more consistent basis.
“We’ve had spurts where we’ve been successful on offense. We just haven’t been consistent.”
Going into Friday, the Big Red offense will take on a Cherokee defense that’s allowed an average of 35 points per game during its five-game losing skid, and has held only one opponent to less than 34 points in that span.
Going into the open week, the Fighting Cocks showed some promise on offense with the introduction of new sets that included Cameron McClain taking snaps in a wildcat formation.
The move paid off with the team’s first 100-yard rusher of the season, as well as its second-best rushing performance as a team in all of 2020.
“You can expect to see more packages, not just for him, but for several guys,” Dykes said. “We want to make sure we’re getting the ball to certain kids at certain times of the game.”
Turnovers weren’t a major issue for Cocke County through the first two games of the season, but have since became one as it went into the open date.
The offense has 15 turnovers through the first five games, a number that surged over the last three weeks before the bye week. The Fighting Cocks had surrendered just three turnovers through the first two games, but nine turnovers in their last two outings has been a major concern moving into the back-half of the schedule.
“Turnovers have been a major concern for us, as of late,” Dykes said. “There’s been a stretch of about six or seven minutes in each game that we’ve turned the ball over and put our defense in a tough spot. If we can minimize those and move the ball more consistently, I think we come out with a great shot to win.”
On the other side of the ball, Cocke County’s defense has succeeded in the turnover category.
After forcing 11 turnovers all year in 2019, the CCHS defense has already matched that mark with five games left in the regular season.
“Defense has been a big bright spot for us,” Dykes said. “Our defense has kept us in games all season long. It’s up to us to stop beating ourselves in order to give us better opportunities to win some games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.