The quest for perfection often has bumps along the way, but that was not the case this year for the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts. Their sustained dominance in elementary basketball has been on display for more than half a decade. This season, like many, resulted in an undefeated regular season for the Lady Parrotts.
A fire was lit last year when the Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork upended Parrottsville’s chase for perfection in the championship game. They were striving not only for perfection but a fourth straight elementary tournament title.
The burning desire to avenge that loss was evident as the Lady Parrotts dominated their opponents throughout the season. Saturday night, with everything on the line, their quest for perfection was fulfilled with a 45-14 victory over the Lady Eagles of Cosby.
