Both Cosby and Cocke County high school softball programs racked up postseason accolades at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Between both Cocke County and Cosby high school softball programs, eight area players were named to postseason award lists.
Cocke County had three — Kourtney Clevenger, Cadence Gregg and Sydney Cameron — named to District 2-AAA lists at season’s end, while Cosby had five — Reese Michaels, Leia Groat, Shylee Weeks, Lauren Ford and Daycee Weeks — named to District 2-A lists, and the Region 1-A Tournament list of accolades for the year.
