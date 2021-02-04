NEWPORT—As tough as the last year has been, nothing can put a damper on National Signing Day.
That’s especially true when programs have multiple players sign on the same day, as was the case for the Cocke County High School football program on Wednesday.
Two of the Fighting Cocks’ top players from the 2021 class made their collegiate proclamations official on Wednesday, as Tabian France and Landon Lane each announced their destinations for the next chapters in their football career.
“It means a lot to me personally, and as a coach,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “I’ve watched this two young men put in a lot of work, and put themselves in a position to have this day. In a year that was much harder for recruiting, having kids able to sign today is truly special and a remarkable accomplishment for both of these guys.”
France is off to Fullerton College, based out of Fullerton, California, while Lane is set to enroll at Campbellsville University, which is based out of Campbellsville, Kentucky.
“I’m truly blessed I get the opportunity to play at the next level,” France said. “I have my coaches to thank for this day. In the end, I made the decision I felt was best for me. Fullerton (College) has a great program, and I think they’ll best serve me at the next level.”
“I wasn’t 100% sure about my decision until I was able to get on campus,” Lane said. “The coaches and players just made it feel like home. Everything about it was perfect. On my visit I really got to know a lot of the players, and those relationships only built after I left. I felt wanted up there, which made this decision a lot easier.”
Lane joins a Campbellsville program that’s getting set to embark on a spring season that was supposed to make up its 2020 calendar before the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) made the call to postpone the season to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
France will head to a Fullerton College program that had its season called off this year. The Hornets are coming off recent back-to-back state and national championships within the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in 2016 and 2017.
The recruiting cycle over the last year has presented some of the most difficult challenges seen in many years.
From visitation limits, all the way to collegiate seniors being granted an extra season in many cases, the 2020-21 recruiting cycle has been anything but normal, or even enjoyable for many.
“We’ve got a good system in place to help just get these kids on schools’ radar,” Dykes said. “With Campbellsville in Kentucky, and Fullerton in California, we’re obviously nationwide in our efforts to get these kids discovered. The technology of today made this process a little easier, given the year we’ve had with everything going on, but this has still been a difficult year all around for recruiting.”
That alone made Wednesday all the more special for Cocke County’s two signees. To be able to navigate a year unlike any other and find places to play at the next level truly says a lot about their abilities on the field, and what they’ll bring to the destinations they’ve selected.
One area both players will likely have a leg up on the rest of the signing classes they’ll join at their respective institutions will be the experience of working with a new staff.
Both France and Lane began their playing careers under former CCHS coach — now Morristown East head coach — Caleb Slover.
Slover led the program during the duo’s freshman and sophomore seasons, while Dykes came in and took over in their final two years with the Fighting Cocks.
“I’ve already had to learn how to adapt with new coaches. I think that’ll only benefit me,” Lane said. “I’ve been through the process of learning new styles and working with new coaches. So, I think that’s going to help make this next transition a little easier on me.”
Learning with new staffs and teammates won’t be the only challenge that faces both CCHS signees as they get set to take the next step in their football playing careers.
A world of new awaits the both of them, as they’ll each venture out of state for not just the next chapter of their playing careers, but their lives.
“Only thing I’m really worried about is being that far away from my mom, because I’m a momma’s boy, but other than that I’m not concerned about anything else,” France said of his upcoming move west to California. “I’m excited about what awaits me once I get out there, though.”
