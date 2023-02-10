Cosby 1

Cosby boys basketball coach Brian Stewart said Tuesday that he encouraged his team to take advantage of these memories while they have them. The Eagles answered his call in a 77-47 win over Washburn, and they will look to carry the same mentality into tournament play.

Jake Nichols, sports editor

On Tuesday night, Brian Stewart brought a taste of Odessa, Texas, to the visitors’ locker room at Washburn High School.

In his pregame speech, Stewart spoke of the infamous 2004 high school football movie “Friday Night Lights” — with reference to one scene in particular.

