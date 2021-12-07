The Bridgeport Rockets traveled to Edgemont Elementary Monday morning to take on the Panthers. The school’s gym was packed with parents and students enjoying the early morning tip off.
It was a back and forth affair through all four quarters of action. Bridgeport walked away with a 28-25 victory thanks in part to free throw shooting and Edgemont turnovers. Ashton Thomas had an outstanding performance for the Panthers scoring 16 points in the game. His three 3-pointers in the first half keep Edgemont in the game as the first half came to a close.
It was truly a team effort for the Rockets as six players recorded baskets in the game, including a team high nine points posted by Seth Miller. Edgemont had multiple opportunities to tie the game or take the lead in the closing seconds of the game. Missed free throws proved costly as did the unforced turnovers in the game.
