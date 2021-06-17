NEWPORT—After winning the regular season title, the Braves swept the 11-13 year-old Smoky Mountain Baseball division on Tuesday with an 11-3 win over the Yard Goats.
The Braves led 3-1 after the first, and built a 9-1 advantage after the first two innings. The Yard Goats got runs back in the third and fourth innings, but the Braves added two more runs before the 90-minute clock expired to secure the eight-run win in Tuesday’s title tilt.
Talon Leas picked up the win on the mound for the Braves. He fanned 11 with a complete game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.