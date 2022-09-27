NEWPORT — This year, Homecoming will look the same as it usually does at Cocke County High School.
But there are two key differences worth noting.
For one, this matchup against Knox Central — one of three remaining Region 2-5A opponents on the CCHS schedule — presents a must-win situation for a Cocke County team that has doubled its win total from a year ago, yet still holds playoff aspirations.
Oh, and the other difference? The game will be played a day earlier, on Thursday night instead of Friday night.
Monday afternoon, Cocke County officials came to a collective decision to move the game due to inclement weather that is expected on Friday night.
“Inclement weather, you don’t want to have a night where you can’t celebrate,” said Dykes. “You don’t want it to be a horrible night, what with all the Homecoming festivities and the parade. This decision was made for everyone to have a good night and not have to worry about the weather. It was a collective decision.”
Dr. Robert Vick, CCHS AD, confirmed the decision with the Newport Plain Talk roughly 30 minutes after the news was confirmed with Dykes.
The news was also shared via a Cocke County High School Facebook post, which stated that the parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Though Dykes heard official word on Monday, he mentioned that Vick gave him a heads-up about the possibility of a change on Sunday afternoon.
That way, he would have time for adjustments — of which there are a few.
“Obviously you lose a day of practice,” he said. “That’s the biggest part is just that adjustment and trying to plan for it. That’s more on me. I don’t think it affects the kids as much. We’ve adjusted our practice schedule to where we can get a good two hours of offense, defense and some special teams in there.”
Dykes mentioned that the team is working on limiting turnovers this week, as the Fighting Cocks have coughed up the ball five times in each of their last two games.
The importance of limiting those mistakes ratchets up even more this week, as Cocke County needs a few more wins to clinch a spot in the postseason.
And the opponent is certainly no slouch. The Bobcats won back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, and they are consistently in the postseason hunt under third-year head coach Nick Craney.
“Same Central they’ve been the last couple years,” summarized Dykes. “Super athletic, big and physical up front. Obviously they hung a lot of points on us last year, had guys playing late into the fourth quarter, and I expect them to try and do the same thing.”
Dykes isn’t harping on the past, though. Nor is he reminding his team how things may line up for the postseason.
Instead, he is simply encouraging his CCHS team to focus on two key aspects: effort and execution.
“We want them to be thinking about (that),” he said, “not worrying about how the cards may fall on how to make the playoffs. Obviously you’ve got to win to make the playoffs, so let’s just focus on what we’ve got to do to do that.”
He did note the intriguing factor of being the head coach at his alma mater on Homecoming — but quickly switched to the business at hand.
“It brings back memories of when you were in school, and you want to have special memories for these young men,” he said. “Hopefully we can come out and take advantage of that.”
