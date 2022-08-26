COSBY — Taylor Halcomb gathered her team for a long talk Monday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles had dropped all six of their matches to open the season without winning so much as one set. But Halcomb didn’t want to go over wins and losses.
COSBY — Taylor Halcomb gathered her team for a long talk Monday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles had dropped all six of their matches to open the season without winning so much as one set. But Halcomb didn’t want to go over wins and losses.
Instead, she wanted to turn the focus inward.
“We had a long talk about being more of a team and being reliable teammates to one another,” Halcomb said Thursday. “Trusting each other and knowing one person can’t do it all. They really took that to heart.”
Halcomb quickly noticed a difference, saying there seemed to be better attitudes across the court during Tuesday’s loss to North Greene.
On Thursday, the change was even more obvious, to the point that — even after a two-set loss in a best-two-of-three contest — Halcomb’s excitement was palpable.
“Everything has changed,” she said following the outing against Berean Christian. “Every day last week, we were mad at each other, we couldn’t play together, we didn’t talk. No hustle, honestly.
“(Thursday), I felt like it was a brand-new team.”
Granted, Halcomb noted that this new look won’t fully transform the Cosby Lady Eagles until they go through more fundamental work.
Several times during sets that Berean won 25-18 and 25-19, Cosby struggled with serving and keeping the ball in play following a block or tip from the other side of the net.
“Chemistry is better,” said Halcomb. “Attitude is better. Effort is better than we have been before. It just all comes down to simple mistakes.
“That’s what I told the girls in our meeting after the game. That’s what keeps us from getting 25 first every time. Every single time.”
What are those mistakes, exactly?
“Back row hitting causes a lot, not covering the block, like when it goes straight down and we’re not there,” she said. “That causes a lot of our problems.”
Still, the root issue seems to have been solved, and Halcomb isn’t the only one to have taken notice.
“I honestly think just trying to keep each other positive,” said senior Katie Myers of the difference. “Last week, we were really down. This week, even after we lost a point, we still came together and kept each other hyped. Just stuff like that, it really makes a difference with our chemistry.
“I think it’s more just a mental thing. Just, every time we fall in a hole and can’t get back up. But I think (Thursday) we kept each other up and stayed positive. I think we got better, definitely, and realized what we need to work on.”
Considering those fundamental details are the only obstacles in the way, Halcomb and her team can practically taste their first victory of the season.
“I felt like it was a brand-new team,” she said of Thursday’s match.
And now…
“They’re ready to win,” she said. “They’re ready to finally win.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.