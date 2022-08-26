CHANGED 1

In the span of one week, Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb insists that “everything has changed” for a program still looking for its first match win this season.

CHANGED 1

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Taylor Halcomb gathered her team for a long talk Monday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles had dropped all six of their matches to open the season without winning so much as one set. But Halcomb didn’t want to go over wins and losses.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.