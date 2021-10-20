COSBY—It’s once again basketball time in Cocke County.
On Monday the Cocke County Elementary Schools Athletic Association’s basketball season officially tipped off, with eight of the nine member schools in action to open the 2021-22 season.
The featured close wins on the boys’ side for both Cosby and Parrottsville, and a tight win in girls’ competition for Centerview in its triumph over Northwest.
The defending champion Bridgeport Rockets got off on a solid note with a win over Del Rio. The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens, last year’s defending champion, tipped off a rebuilding year with a loss to Parrottsville in a championship rematch from a year ago.
COSBY 38, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 13 (GIRLS)
Monday night belonged to the Cosby Lady Eagles from the opening tip.
Outscoring the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears by 20 in the first half, the Lady Eagles used the second half to close out a 38-13 win on opening night of the season.
Cosby’s Allie Ottinger led all scorers with 13 points. Smoky Mountain’s Alyssa Sussalla put up 12 points in the loss.
The Lady Eagles led 13-0 after the first period, and took a 23-3 advantage into the half. Smoky Mountain played Cosby closer in the second half, but still trailed 29-7 after the third before falling 38-13 by the final horn.
COSBY (38): Allie Ottinger 13, Destiny O’Dell 7, Faith Robinson 4, Ella Hicks 3, Addie Cline 2, Zaylie Spencer 2, Katey Moore 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (13): Alyssa Sussalla 12, Aden Heatherly 2, Azariah Spurgeon 1.
COSBY 38, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 27 (BOYS)
Going into the half the Cosby Eagles had made just two shots from the field and trailed by six.
By the end of the third quarter, they led by eight.
An explosive third-quarter was the catalyst to Cosby’s 38-27 victory over the Smoky Mountain Bears in Monday’s season opener. The Eagles scored 20 points in the frame en route to a come from behind win.
Ethan Cardwell led the charge with a game-high 18 points. Ten of those points came in the third-quarter rally. Christian Walsh was Smoky Mountain’s leading scorer with nine points.
Smoky Mountain got off to a hot start, leading 9-2 at the end of the first. The Bears held Cosby without a field goal through the first six minutes. The Eagles got a point back in the second, but still trailed 14-8 at the half.
Cosby came to life on the offensive end in the second half, though.
The Eagles put up 30 points total in the second half, led by Cardwell’s hot hand with three makes from 3-point range. Cosby held a 28-20 advantage after the third and closed out the night strong for an 11-point win to open the season.
Smoky Mountain returns home to host Northwest in a day game to close out the week on Thursday. Cosby will have its first road tilt as it travels to Edgemont for the Panthers’ season opener.
COSBY (38): Ethan Cardwell 18, Dusty Lane 6, Oaklan Cameron 5, Parker Ford 5, Matthew McMahan 4.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (27): Christian Walsh 9, Tucker Whaley 8, Brody Stooksbury 6, Wesley Ledford 2, Ezra Spurgeon 2.
CENTERVIEW 21, NORTHWEST 15 (GIRLS)
The Lady Falcons of Centerview had to sweat one out to get off to a 1-0 start to the year on Monday.
Taking on the Northwest Lady Patriots on the road to start the 2021-22 campaign, the Lady Falcons edged out a 21-15 win to start the year.
Kylie Vinson led the Lady Falcons in scoring with a game-high 13 points. Northwest was led in scoring by Sarah Frazier with nine points.
Centerview got off to a strong start, taking an 8-2 lead after the first quarter. Northwest was more efficient offensively in the second period, but still went into the half trailing 15-9.
Both teams struggled to score in the third, but the Lady Falcons managed to pad their lead to a 19-11 advantage going into the fourth. Northwest outscored Centerview in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to stage a comeback. The Lady Falcons held on for a six-point victory to start the season off 1-0.
CENTERVIEW (21): Kylie Vinson 13, Josie Shave 4, Abbi Rodgers 2, Camie Crosby 2.
NORTHWEST (15): Sarah Frazier 9, Hannah Smith 2, Summer Foster 2, Cecilia Hopkins 2.
NORTHWEST 48, CENTERVIEW 12 (BOYS)
After coming just short of a title run in 2021, the Northwest Patriots opened the 2021-22 campaign on a strong note.
Hosting the Centerview Falcons, Northview picked up a 48-12 victory to start the season on Monday.
Zander Hale led the Patriots in scoring with a game-high 18 points. Tyson Sutton also scored in double figures with 16 points.
Northwest’s smothering defense turned into points on the other end early and often in Monday’s opener. The Patriots led 17-2 after the first quarter, and carried a 30-4 lead into the half. Both Hale and Sutton had 10 points apiece through the first 12 minutes.
Northwest continued to pull away in the second half, taking a 40-8 lead at the end of the third before going on to cap a 36-point victory.
Both Centerview and Northwest will be on the road to close the first week of the year. Northwest travels to Parrottsville on Thursday, while Centerview will be at Smoky Mountain for a day game.
NORTHWEST (48): Zander Hale 18, Tyson Sutton 16, Ben Torres 9, Donovan Campos 5.
CENTERVIEW (12): Jude Oliva 3, Christopher Cole 3, Coulter Oliva 3, Logan Helton 2, Riley Collins 1.
BRIDGEPORT 36, DEL RIO 5 (GIRLS)
Monday night was the start to the season the Bridgeport Lady Rockets were looking for.
The Lady Rockets soared to a 36-5 victory over the hosting Del Rio Lady Trojans in the 2021-22 season opener to get out to a 1-0 start to the new season.
Ava Wheeler led Bridgeport with a game-high 19 points. She had 11 of those in the first quarter.
Bridgeport led 18-1 after the first period, and took a 20-3 lead into the half. The Lady Rockets pushed their lead to 33 points with a 36-3 lead at the end of the third before closing out the 31-point win on night one of the season.
BRIDGEPORT (36): Ava Wheeler 19, Emma Potter 6, Mattise Bible 5, Kennadee Langford 4.
DEL RIO (5): Payton Mathes 3, Makaylee Hall 2.
BRIDGEPORT 64, DEL RIO 14 (BOYS)
The defending champs had little issue starting the new season on a high note.
The Bridgeport Rockets raced out to a large, early lead en route to a 64-14 victory over the Del Rio Trojans on the opening night of the 2021-22 season on Monday.
Bridgeport’s Coby Strange led three Rockets that scored in double figures with a game-high 12 points. Cornelius Carr and Seth Miller each netted 10 points apiece. Christian Bryan led the Trojans in scoring with nine points.
The Rockets opened the game with a 20-2 lead in the first quarter, and carried a commanding 44-7 lead into the half. All three of Bridgeport’s leading scorers nights were over by the intermission.
Bridgeport extended its lead to a 52-9 advantage after three before going on to close out the 50-point victory on opening night.
Del Rio returns to action on Thursday to close the week when it hosts Grassy Fork, while Bridgeport has the rest of the week off.
BRIDGEPORT (64): Coby Strange 12, Cornelius Carr 10, Seth Miller 10, Addy Park 8, Jayden Holt 6, Rider Finchum 6, Braxton Kyker 4, Marcus Paulette 2, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Corbin Blanchard 2, Gavin Gilliland 2.
DEL RIO (14): Christian Bryan 9, Eli Sprouse 3, Chance Orr 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 48, GRASSY FORK 9 (GIRLS)
In a rematch of last year’s title game, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts got one back on the defending champion Grassy Fork Lady Ravens.
Parrottsville started strong and held control throughout the night in a 48-9 victory over Grassy Fork.
Brooklyn Clevenger led all scorers with 18 points in the victory. Cee Gee McNealy also notched double figures in scoring with 10 by night’s end.
Parrottsville held Grassy Fork scoreless for the first half, as it led 11-0 after the first period and carried a 33-0 lead into the half.
Scoring balance out in the second half, but the Lady Parrotts continued to build on their lead. They led 39-4 after the third quarter before closing out a 39-point victory to start the season.
PARROTTSVILLE (48): Brooklyn Clevenger 18, Cee Gee McNealy 10, Blakelyn Clevenger 6, Javin Campbell 5, Hailee Hartsell 4, Kate Kickliter 3, Malloy Nease 2.
GRASSY FORK (9): Ripley Groat 5, Stella Raines 4.
PARROTTSVILLE 38, GRASSY FORK 34 (BOYS)
When the Parrottsville Parrotts and Grassy Fork Ravens come together on the hardwood, it’s come to be must-see basketball over recent years.
That was no different in Monday night’s season opener, as Parrottsville just edged the Ravens on the road with a 38-34 victory.
Devin Caldwell led the Parrotts in scoring with 11 points, while Vincent Steinbacher joined him in double figures with 10. Grassy Fork’s Cooper Davis led all scorers with 18 points.
Parrottsville led 11-6 after the first quarter, but Grassy Fork rallied to take an 18-17 lead into the half. The Ravens buried four shots from behind the arc in the first half to push them ahead. Three of those came in the second quarter.
The Parrotts edged back in front in the third, taking a 29-27 lead into the final frame. Grassy Fork remained close, but couldn’t overcome the late deficit as it fell by four to the Parrotts on opening night.
Parrottsville will be home to close out the first week of the season as it hosts Northwest. Grassy Fork will make the trip to Del Rio for a day game on Thursday.
PARROTTSVILLE (38): Devin Caldwell 11, Vincent Steinbacher 10, Daniel Price 7, Waylon Fox 4, Eli Roberts 4, Colton Sane 2.
GRASSY FORK (34): Cooper Davis 18, Austin Gorrell 8, Cruz Coggins 5, Asher Faison 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.