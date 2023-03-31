James Groat stared into the distance on Tuesday night.
Since the lights of Larry Williams Stadium had already been turned off, he could easily make out the red, glowing numbers on the scoreboard in the distance.
The result it showed — Seymour 2, Cocke County 1 — practically hung in the air, with Groat releasing a low growl before he looked away.
“I hate losing,” he said matter-of-factly after the first loss of his first season with CCHS boys soccer.
He had said the same thing to his team moments earlier.
Except then, Groat had accompanied those words with more thoughts — namely that, despite the loss, his players should be proud of themselves.
But he said they needed to feel the pain, too — so much so that Groat added, “If this doesn’t hurt, turn your uniform in.”
No one did.
The look around the postgame huddle was one of shared pain, with players knowing that this game was winnable — even to the point that, following a Cornelio Campos header with less than a minute left, CCHS was still looking for a game-tying finish.
“Just missed opportunities,” said Groat. “We had more than they did. But they capitalized on mistakes we normally don’t make.
“They weren’t clean goals. But it happens to all of us. The ball sometimes just bounces funny.”
“Just trying to put us on the board,” added Campos, who said that, “It was a good game. It showed that we’re way better than last year.”
Following the matchup, players from both sides appeared to engaged in a verbal altercation, with Seymour’s coach chasing officials off the field.
“Just mouthing,” said Groat. “Both players unhappy with the outcome. I believe Seymour wasn’t happy with it, and my player wasn’t either.
“Just competitive nature. Me, I’m old-school. A little trash-talking, it’s part of the game. But we controlled it and no players touched anybody.”
After the loss, Groat reiterated his pride in his team.
Because on Tuesday night, CCHS competed until the end with a Seymour group that had beaten Cocke County by a combined score of 19-2 in three meetings dating back to 2014.
And that final goal from Campos? It struck a nerve with his head coach.
“They’re down 2-0 with a minute left, and they still fought their tails off to get a goal and let them know we’re here,” said Groat. “You can’t be prouder of men that battled until the final whistle.
“They could have quit. But they kept fighting. I hate losing, and it’s supposed to hurt. But to see their fight, it was awesome.”
Following that statement, Groat was asked about the culture of his team nine games into his first season in Newport.
He deferred to Thursday’s West Greene game, saying that, “We’ll see then — what are we building?”
West Greene win offers answer
And 48 hours after losing to Seymour, Groat’s Cocke County team delivered an emphatic answer to his question.
The Big Red defeated the Buffaloes 7-1 with Anthony Steinbacher netting a hat trick.
Jefferson Cervellon netted another two goals, Marcelo Vargas added one and Benito Torres Campos nailed the first goal of his career off a “beautiful” penalty kick, as Groat termed it.
The win put CCHS at 9-1 going into a long spring break, but it also affirmed what Groat is building: a group that competes and bounces back.
"I like how we didn't dwell on the loss to Seymour," said Groat. "At the end of the game, I told them how proud I was of each and every one of them. And to enjoy spring break. To go be a kid."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.