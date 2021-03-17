NEWPORT—Win number one of the Danny Hartsell era is in the books for the Cocke County Lady Red softball program.
After a tightly-battled loss on the road in their season opener at Chuckey-Doak, the Lady Red returned home to be victorious in their first District 2-AAA contest of the season, taking down South-Doyle, 9-1.
“The first win is a great feeling, and I hope it’s the first of many,” Hartsell said. “It’s even better knowing the girls got their first win of the year. They’re the ones that have worked hard to get us to this point.
“As coaches, we just try to put them in position to succeed. They still have to go out and execute, and they did tonight. This was a great team win.”
Cocke County (1-1, 1-0 District 2-AAA) had enough hits to equal the amount of runs they put on the board in Tuesday’s victory over South-Doyle.
Sophomore Paige Niethammer led the way with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate, along with a massive seven RBIs. Cadence Gregg also had a multi-hit performance in a 2-for-3 outing.
“Paige struggled at the plate the night before,” Hartsell said. “She didn’t lose her confidence tonight. She came out putting the ball in play, then hit a bomb to right center that I knew was gone on contact. Our whole team hit the ball well, I thought.”
Kourtney Clevenger picked up the win in the circle. She had five strikeouts and surrendered only five hits in the Lady Red’s first victory of the season.
“Kourtney had an incredible game,” Hartsell said. “She threw strikes and let the defense go to work for her.”
After a scoreless start through the first two innings, Niethammer brought in the first two runs of the game on a bases-clearing single for a 2-0 CCHS lead to end the third. Her hit brought in seniors Sydney Cameron and Ashley Allen. Allen reached on a double in the previous at-bat.
The Lady Red piled on to their lead with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
After Clevenger and Cameron reached on walks, Niethammer rang them in with a 3-run home run to make it a 5-0 lead with two innings left to play.
South-Doyle finally got on the board in the top half of the sixth on a sacrifice-RBI ground-out. The Lady Cherokees had five runners stranded through the first five innings before getting one across the plate. Four of those runners were in scoring position.
Cocke County didn’t take a 5-1 lead lightly going into the bottom of the sixth. Instead, the Lady Red piled on four more runs to ensure victory.
After reaching on a lead-off double, Jayla Ensley scored on a South-Doyle error. Cameron and Allen each reached on mishaps by the Lady Cherokees, allowing Niethammer to bring them in for the second time on another 2-RBI single to make it an 8-1 game.
Abby Crum brought in the final run to make it a 9-1 Lady Red advantage going to the seventh.
South-Doyle put two on in the top of the last, but again left them stranded to close out the 8-run CCHS victory.
