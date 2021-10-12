Despite keeping it a tight matchup in the first half, the Cocke County Lady Red fell in their District 3-AA semifinal on Tuesday to bring their season to an end.
The Carter Lady Hornets led 1-0 at the half over CCHS, but scored four goals in the second half to close out a 5-0 shutout win over the No. 3 seed Lady Red.
Cocke County wraps up its season with a 7-4-1 record.
