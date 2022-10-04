NEWPORT — At each volleyball tournament this year, the Newport Grammar motto offered by coaches Barb Suggs and Donna McDonnell was simple: “Play as a team and trust your teammates.”
Oh, and the third part? “Just one more.”
The Lady Warriors kept that mentality throughout their run in the postseason. They finished first in the Cocke County League to win its championship, then moved on to win the TMSAA Area Tournament.
Finally, NGS claimed the highest honor it can reach this year by winning the TMSAA Class A Sectional in Kingsport.
The Lady Warriors edged Oliver Springs by scores of 25-15 and 25-18 in pool play.
They continued their run by defeating North Greene 25-21 and 28-26 before beating Wearwood 25-14 and 25-16.
In the semifinals, NGS took down Lake City to set up a match with Rogersville City in the finals.
Time and time again, the Lady Warriors fell back on that same motto: “Just one more.”
They claimed the Sectional title with wins of 25-18 and 25-15, with Karmine Carmichael being named tournament MVP. Krishna Patel won all-tournament honors as well for Sectionals.
Having won its final three tournaments of the year in consecutive fashion, NGS is gearing up for even more next year when there will be a full state tournament in Murfreesboro.
For that, the Lady Warriors will rely on a fresh group of talent, fueled by a JV squad that claimed the county championship this season.
“So we look forward to seeing what they do,” summarized co-NGS athletic director Rhonda Williams.
But this year’s successes will be celebrated plenty.
“Our Lady Warriors had an end result in mind. They practiced hard, played hard, and always encouraged each other,” said Williams and co-NGS athletic director Clinton Provencal. “They put in the time and dedication, and it showed on the court.
“They knew that talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships — they made it happen. These girls have made us so proud.”
Added Williams: “This was an exceptionally talented group of eighth grade girls, and they have set the bar high for next year’s team. The returning players will hopefully continue to work hard and make it to Murfreesboro next year.”
