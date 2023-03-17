On Thursday afternoon in Rogersville, the Cocke County track and field team embarked on its second season under Daniel Dudley at the Cherokee Meet.
CCHS finished sixth as a team in the boys scoring with an overall score of 51, while the Lady Red placed second overall in the girls scoring at 114.
Several participants qualified for sectionals as well, a goal for Dudley entering this season.
Jenna Pittman qualified in the women’s 800-meter and 3200-meter events, Bethel Rush qualified in the women’s 1600-meter event, Mariah Thornton qualified in women’s 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Elaina Lewis and Jasmine Norton qualified in women’s triple jump and Evan Miller qualified in the men’s 3200-meter event.
Pittman was the lone CCHS runner to place first in an event, notching first place in the women’s 800-meter finals with a time of 2:39.36 and first in the 3200-meter event with a time of 12:33.56.
Rush was third in the women’s 800-meter at 2:47.70, Jocelyn Waits was 17th at 3:25.82 and Hannah Suggs was 24th at 3:35.35.
Alejandro Ayala was ninth in the men’s 800-meter finals at 2:25.86, Abe Mendez was 11th at 2:27.68 and Elijah Hembree was 29th at 3:05.27.
In the men’s 3200-meter event, Evan Miller placed second at 11:04.44.
Cocke County finished second in several women’s relays: the 4x400-meter relay at 4:50.85, the 4x800-meter relay at 12:02.49 and the 4x200-meter relay at 1:54.96.
Before digging into further distance and sprinting events, CCHS had four participating in the men’s long jump.
Donovan Ramsey, Tajuan Dockery, Daniel Price and Will Sutton finished third, ninth, 10th and 18th, respectively.
In the women’s long jump, Jasmine Norton and Jaylah Elliott placed 10th and 11th, Makayla Chaniel placed 15th and Abby Ballard came in 17th.
In the women’s high jump, Makayla Chaniel notched fifth place.
In the women’s shot put, Daiah Simpson, Emilee Caldwell and Jenna Arms placed fifth, 14th and 23rd, respectively.
In the men’s discus, Jacob Robertson placed 13th. Jase Carter placed 33rd, Peter Corby placed 35th and Cris Flockhart placed 36th. Waylon Gossett placed 39th, Abe Santillian reached 41st place and Lucian Lillrose placed 42nd.
For the women’s triple jump, Elaina Lewis and Jasmine Norton placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Jacob Robertson tied for 15th place in the men’s shot put, while Flockhart was 22nd. Gossett was 33rd in this event, Santillion was 35th, Lillrose was 42nd and Carter was 43rd.
The women’s discus featured Dixie Hammonds in sixth place, Daiah Simpson in 10th, Jenna Arms at 18th and Emilee Caldwell at 19th.
Mariah Thornton placed fifth in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.39 seconds.
Jessi Swanger finished second in the 100-meter event, notching a time of 13.41 seconds.
Katie Murray finished 19th in the same event. Sidney Spencer was 21st, Jaylah Elliott was 24th, Makayla Chaniel was 25th, Jasmine Norton was 31st, Destiny Holt was 41st, Khloe Caughron was 44th, Sydnie Hudson was 46th and Abby Ballard was 48th.
Daniel Price notched sixth in the men’s 100-meter relay, followed by Donovan Ramsey at 10th, Tajuan Dockery at 18th, Quay Elliott at 48th, Mario Mitchell at 50th and Carson Carroll at 58th.
Bethel Rush notched a time of 5:57:04 to finish second in the 1600-meter finals.
Emily Pineiro had a time of 7:11.46, and Hannah Suggs finished at 7:42.22.
Alejandro Ayala and Evan Miller finished with times of 5:.11.36 and 5:12.16, respectively, to notch fourth and fifth place in the men’s 1600-meter finals.
Elijah Hembree had a time of 6:35.54 for a 23rd-place finish.
Cocke County finished second overall in the men’s 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.78.
Katie Murray notched third place in the women’s 400-meter finals at 1:11.37.
Chloe Stuart was 10th at 1:17.43, while Madylyn Bible and Kylee Sprouse were 12th and 13th, respectively, at 1:22.02 and 1:22.51.
Ethan McCracken finished seventh in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 59.67, and Will Sutton was 12th at 1:02.80.
Mariah Thornton was third in the women’s 300-meter hurdles at 55.59, and Sydnie Hudson was ninth at 1:17.03.
Cameron Ingle was fifth in the men’s 300-meter hurdles at 52.18.
Jessi Swanger and Elaina Lewis placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s 200-meter finals with times of 28.33 and 28.82.
Lexi Massengill followed suit in 11th place at 32.13, Jaylah Elliott was 18th at 33.23, Sidney Spencer was 20th at 33.67, Chloe Stuart was 24th at 34.25, Destiny Holt was 27th at 35.19, Kylee Sprouse and Madylyn Bible were 31st and 32nd at 35.73 and 35.90, Khloe Caughron was 34th at 36.84 and Sydnie Hudson was 36th at 41.23.
In the men’s 200-meter event, Daniel Price was third at 25.25. Donovan Ramsey was seventh at 25.45, and Cameron Ingle was 15th at 27.51.
Mario Mitchell was 25th at 28.75, and Carson Carroll was 40th at 34.88.
