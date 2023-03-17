CCHS T & F 1

CCHS track and field coach Daniel Dudley monitored times during practice at Larry Williams Stadium recently. Dudley’s team had several members qualify for sectionals in its first meet of the year on Thursday.

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

On Thursday afternoon in Rogersville, the Cocke County track and field team embarked on its second season under Daniel Dudley at the Cherokee Meet.

CCHS finished sixth as a team in the boys scoring with an overall score of 51, while the Lady Red placed second overall in the girls scoring at 114.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.