The stage was set for a night no one would soon forget.
Two bitter rivals renewing their rivalry. The game ball being flown in from above by a trio of skydivers. Cocke County was set for its marquee season opener.
However, after four quarters it quickly turned into a night the Fighting Cocks will hope to wash their memory of in a hurry.
In their first trip back to Larry Williams Stadium since 2014, the Jefferson County Patriots exorcised all of the demons that followed them in a daunting 18-game losing streak with a 60-0 victory over CCHS on Friday.
How the Fighting Cocks move past this loss will be indicative of how the 2021 season will play out for the program.
“We’re going to show back up on Monday with a winning attitude and be ready to compete,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’ve got our first region game next week. We’re going to get back to work and get ready to go get a victory.”
Cocke County and Heritage kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium. It’ll be the Region 2-5A opener for both programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.