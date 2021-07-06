Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney has announced former Clemson standout center and Georgia State assistant Jay Guillermo will join the coaching staff at C-N and mentor the offensive line.
Guillermo, a former high school standout at Maryville, replaces Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner Kevin Day who accepted a position at Lakeway Christian.
A former national champion and team captain for Clemson’s run to the 2016 college football crown, Guillermo comes to Carson-Newman after spending time as an assistant coach for tight ends at Western Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.