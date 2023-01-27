Elementary basketball photos Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Cosby’s Katey Moore shoots a free throw on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Cosby’s matchup against Edgemont. Nancy Brawley Centerview’s Tanner Blazer goes up to block the shot of a Del Rio player during their game on Thursday night at Centerview. Dycson Mathis and Colin Askew Newport Grammar’s Ayden Burke (2) dribbles down the floor on Wednesday night in Rogersville. Burke and the Warriors pulled away with a 45-29 win. Jake Nichols Newport Grammar’s Hayden Carter (30) dribbles into the lane against Rogersville City on Wednesday night in Rogersville. The Warriors came away with a 44-41 win in overtime. Jake Nichols Grassy Fork’s Asher Faison (24) goes up for the tip-off against Bridgeport’s Gavin Gilliland. Bridgeport pulled out the win 49-22. Nancy Brawley Edgemont’s Jaylen Moore (11) drives into the lane against Cosby on Thursday night on The Hill. The Lady Eagles pulled out the win, 27-24. Nancy Brawley Newport Grammar girls coach Jerrica Lane offers intense instruction from the sideline during her team’s overtime win over Rogersville City on Wednesday night in Rogersville. Jake Nichols A Centerview player and Del Rio player get tangled up while going for the ball on Thursday night at Centerview. Dycson Mathis and Colin Askew Centerview’s Drayden Shurley (15) drives into the lane against Del Rio on Thursday night at Centerview. Dycson Mathis and Colin Askew Cosby’s players and cheerleaders prepare for the National Anthem during pregame on Thursday night at Cosby. Nancy Brawley Bridgeport’s dance team takes the floor on Thursday night at Grassy Fork. Nancy Brawley Grassy Fork boys coach Brian Sneed instructs his team prior to tip-off on Thursday night at Grassy Fork. Nancy Brawley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From the start of the county tournament to Newport Grammar’s area tournament titles, check out photos from all the action this week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Photography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
