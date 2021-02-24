With just one set of make-up games left to be played, the overall picture of the 2021 season is taking its final shape.
With wins to close out the regular season on Monday, both the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts and Bridgeport Rockets have secured undefeated seasons for the year.
While the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens picked up another solid win to take sole possession of second place in the season standings, the Ravens suffered a second-consecutive loss to the aforementioned Rockets in Monday’s season finale.
Both Grassy Fork teams have one more game to make up this week, a matchup against Centerview that was postponed on Feb. 4 due to weather in the area.
On the boys’ side, Northwest locked down the No. 2 spot with a win over Del Rio on Monday.
With the regular season coming to a close, information about the upcoming postseason is expected to be released sometime this week.
GRASSY FORK 45, BRIDGEPORT 24 (GIRLS)
Strong starts to each half allowed the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens to pull away for a 45-24 victory over the Bridgeport Lady Rockets on Monday night.
Shylee Shelton led the Lady Ravens in scoring with a game-high 13 points. Kyla Moore also notched double figures in favor of Grassy Fork with her 10-point outing.
Ava Wheeler led Bridgeport in scoring with 11 points.
Grassy Fork jumped on the Lady Rockets from the opening tip, putting up a quick 19 points in the opening frame to take a 12-point, 19-7 lead after one.
Although scoring slowed in the second, the Lady Rockets inched into the Lady Ravens’ lead, cutting it down to single digits at 23-14 going into the half.
After the intermission, Grassy Fork eliminated any hopes of a comeback.
The Lady Ravens put 16 ore points on the board in the third, all while limiting the Lady Rockets to five points in the frame.
Grassy Fork led 39-19 at the end of the third before going on to close out the 21-point victory.
GRASSY FORK (45): Shylee Shelton 13, Kyla Moore 10, Chloe Hance 7, Madison Miller 6, Kate Raines 5, Abigail Stokley 2, Alexis McGaha 2.
BRIDGEPORT (24): Ava Wheeler 11, Kennadee Langford 5, Vanessa Diaz 4, Madylyn Bible 2, Hannah Linderman 2.
BRIDGEPORT 42, GRASSY FORK 39 (BOYS)
Taking a tight battle into the fourth, the Bridgeport Rockets held off the defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens to secure an unbeaten regular season with a 42-39 win on Monday night.
Devonte Wigfall led the Rockets with a game-high 20 points, while Raeshon Palmer also notched double figures with 10.
C.J. Vance led the Ravens with 12 points. Trevor LaRue also had double figures in scoring, as he finished the night with 10.
Bridgeport took an 8-6 lead after one, and carried an 18-16 lead into the half.
The Rockets were able to pull away a little in the third, taking a 31-25 lead into the fourth. That small margin proved to be the difference in the end, as Bridgeport was able to fend off a comeback effort from the Ravens, securing a narrow three point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (42): Devonte Wigfall 20, Raeshon Palmer 10, Zander Ball 6, Karson Manning 6.
GRASSY FORK (39): C.J. Vance 12, Trevor LaRue 10, Cruz Coggins 8, Spencer Moore 7, Cooper Davis 2.
COSBY 45, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 29 (GIRLS)
Alyssa Susalla left it on the floor for the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Monday night.
However, despite her game-high 20-point outing Smoky Mountain fell short in a 45-29 defeat to the Cosby Lady Eagles.
Cosby, now winners in its final two games of the season, was led in scoring by Ella Hicks, who put together a strong outing of her own with 14 points.
The Lady Eagles overpowered Smoky Mountain in the first, taking a 10-point, 13-3 lead after one.
Smoky Mountain fought back with a 16-point showing in the second, as the Lady Bears cut Cosby’s lead in half, down to a 24-19 margin at the half.
Susalla had her most productive quarter of the evening in the second, scoring 15 points in the lead-up to halftime.
Despite a valiant effort, Smoky Mountain would come no closer.
Cosby extended its lead to a 32-24 advantage at the end of the third, and close the night on a strong note with 15 points in the fourth to cap Monday’s 16-point win on the road.
COSBY (45): Ella Hicks 14, Allie Ottinger 8, Aden Heatherly 7, Destiny O’Dell 7, Katie Moore 3, Alanta Ball 2, Haily Lawson 2, Zayli Spencer 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (29): Alyssa Susalla 20, Sara Guzman 5, Tessa Clark 3, Kassie Davis 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 52, COSBY 27 (BOYS)
The Smoky Mountain Bears put the finishing touches on what’s been a fun season to watch for them this season.
They closed out the regular season on Monday night, notching their third win of the year in a 52-27 victory over the Cosby Eagles.
Kyler Ogle led the Bears in scoring with a game-high 24 points. Bryer Henderson followed with 16 points on the night.
Ethan Cardwell served as Cosby’s leading scorer, finishing with eight points.
Both teams remained in an 8-8 stalemate after the first period, but Smoky Mountain blew the game open in the middle quarters of the game.
The Bears put up 14 points in the second, all while holding Cosby to two with no made shots from the field, as they carried a 22-10 lead into the half.
Smoky Mountain continued its mid-game surge in the third, putting up 17 more points to take a commanding 39-16 lead into the fourth.
With the decision well in hand, the Bears rode out the final six minutes en route to a 25-point win at home, securing their third win of the year.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (52): Kyler Ogle 24, Bryer Henderson 16, Tucker Whaley 8, Christian Walsh 2, Ezra Spurgeon 2.
COSBY (27): Ethan Cardwell 8, Dusty Lane 6, Parker Ford 5, Paxton Young 5, Parker Weeks 2, Caden Henderson 1.
CENTERVIEW 43, NORTHWEST 7 (GIRLS)
Looking to close the season on a strong note, the Centerview Lady Falcons put together a balanced effort in a 43-7 win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday night.
Caroline Lloyd, Kylie Vinson and Mason McMahan all co-led the Lady Falcons in scoring with nine points apiece in the victory. In total, Centerview had nine different players stuff the score book on Monday.
Centerview opened the game with a 16-2 lead, and went on to lead 30-7 at the half.
As both teams began rotating in players, the Lady Falcons kept Northwest off the scoreboard for the rest of the night.
Centerview led 36-7 at the end of the third before closing out a 36-point victory on Monday.
CENTERVIEW (43): Caroline Lloyd 9, Kylie Vinson 9, Mason McMahan 9, Abby Zajac 6, Carley Bramlett 2, Vanessa Fox 2, Abbi Rogers 2, Emma Barrett 2, Cadence Phillips 2.
NORTHWEST (7): Jacee Smith 3, Hannah Smith 2, Jordan Smith 2.
NORTHWEST 52, CENTERVIEW 9 (BOYS)
Coming off a loss to close last week, the Northwest Patriots bounced back with a dominating 52-9 victory over the Centerview Falcons on Monday.
Leo Campos Nuci led the Patriots in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Cornelio Campos Nuci also notched double figures with 11.
Northwest raced out to an early 18-2 lead at the end of the first, and carried a commanding 35-7 lead into the half.
Leo Campos Nuci led Northwest in scoring at the break with 14 points. While he put up most of his points from in close around the basket, Cornelio Campos Nuci sunk a trio of threes to get to his 11-point total.
Holding Centerview scoreless in the third, the Patriots held a 44-7 lead going into the fourth before closing out Monday’s 43-point win on the road.
NORTHWEST (52): Leo Campos Nuci 16, Cornelio Campos Nuci 11, Benito Torres 9, David Carver 8, Abe Santillian 4, Donovan Campos Nuci 2, Jackie Barrett 2.
CENTERVIEW (9): Ethan Hurley 5, Brady Calfee 4.
PARROTTSVILLE 58, DEL RIO 18 (GIRLS)
Putting the finishing touches on an unbeaten season, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts held control from start to finish in a 58-18 road win over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Monday.
With nine different players posting scoring figures, the Lady Parrotts were led in scoring by a game-high 14-point effort from Blakelyn Clevenger.
Cee Gee McNealy also notched double figures, posting 10 points in the win. Del Rio was led in scoring by Layla Bradley’s eight points.
Parrottsville led 17-2 to open the game, and continued to limit Del Rio’s offensive production by taking a 25-4 lead into the half.
Abby Niethammer led the Lady Parrotts’ scoring efforts with seven points at the break.
Clevenger and McNealy put up the bulk of their points in the second half, combining for 20 points in the final 12 minutes.
Parrottsville held a 42-8 lead after the third before closing out Monday night’s 40-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (58): Blakelyn Clevenger 14, Cee Gee McNealy 10, Adisen McNealy 8, Abby Niethammer 7, Brooklyn Clevenger 7, Hailee Hartsell 4, Mallory Nease 4, Kate Kickliter 2, Georgia Knight 2.
DEL RIO (18): Layla Bradley 8, Alayna Jarnigan 4, Jacye Jones 2, Carley Webb 2, Ella Woody 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 58, DEL RIO 23 (BOYS)
Notching their third consecutive victory, the Parrottsville Parrotts close out a challenging regular season with a 58-23 win over the Del Rio Trojans on Monday.
With 12 different players posting scoring figures, Donovan Ramsey led all Parrotts with a game-high 13 points. Elijah Hembree was Del Rio’s leading scorer with nine points.
Parrottsville erupted in the opening frame, putting up 24 points in the first to hold a 24-6 lead after one. Holding Del Rio scoreless from the field in the second period, the Parrotts extended their lead to a 34-7 advantage at the half.
The second half provided more of the same, as Parrottsville held a 47-14 lead at the end of the third before putting the final touches on a 35-point win on the road to close out the 2021 campaign.
PARROTTSVILLE (58): Donovan Ramsey 13, Logan Hommel 8, Devin Caldwell 8, Alex Fine 6, Tyson Webb 4, Nate Mason 4, Daniel Price 4, Waylon Fox 4, Madden Hamilton 2, Ethan Nease 2, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Dylan Fox 1.
DEL RIO (23): Elijah Hembree 9, Eli Roberts 8, Cody Strange 3, Logan Bowlin 2, Marcus Paulette 1.
