NEWPORT — Danny Lee Hartsell has always coached aggressively.
His teams are taught to play the same way.
So last Friday night, when Cherokee’s right fielder bobbled a Hailee Hartsell hit with two outs in an 8-8 game in the bottom of the seventh inning?
There was no question in Hartsell’s mind about the signal he would send to Paige Niethammer, who sped from first when Hartsell made contact.
“I had my mind made up,” said Hartsell. “As soon as Paige came around second base, I was sending her.
“We’ve been aggressive all year, and if they got her out, they got her out.”
“They” did not.
The fielder chucked the ball toward third, thinking that was Niethammer’s destination.
“And Paige,” said Hartsell, “was already halfway home. She was flying.”
The resulting run gave CCHS a 9-8 win over Cherokee — after coming back from a 7-2 deficit, no less — to put the Lady Red at 10-2 off a conference win entering a long break for Easter.
“I don’t think anybody in the whole place realized that I would send Paige home on a hit like that,” said Hartsell. “But you’ve you’ve seen it many times in basketball — the kid can run the court. Her legs get to moving, she’s gone.”
But to reach the point when Niethammer sprinted toward home plate for the game-winner, CCHS first had to battle through a difficult Chiefs lineup.
“Cherokee came out hitting,” said Hartsell. “Their 1-2-3 hitters got us right in the mouth, and they scored two runs right off the bat. They’re a good softball team.”
The early deficit might have been misleading to some given that Cherokee has yet to win a game this season.
Hartsell was not surprised, though.
“They’ve played good teams all year long, and they’ve put runs on the board — it’s not like they’ve just been terrible all year,” he said. “I knew they could hit it. They’re a really good team, they just came out hitting it hard and ours were right at them.”
Cocke County trailed 3-0 entering the second inning but plated two runs off an RBI groundout from Shakyra Reed and a run from Shayna Williams off a wild pitch.
Undeterred, Cherokee tacked on three more runs in the top of the third and stretched the lead to 7-2 in the top of the fourth.
Hartsell couldn’t remember which of his assistants talked to the team at that point, as he was also worried about the threat of rain ending the game and a chance at a comeback.
But the weather held off, and the Lady Red began stacking runs.
Reed knocked an in-the-park homer to draw the deficit to four, and Kirsten Moore slapped an RBI single to score Niethammer for a 7-4 game.
She hit an RBI groundout the next time up to score Ceegee McNealy, and Hartsell came through for one clutch moment when she connected on a two-RBI single to center field.
Moore helped CCHS take the lead with a single to center, scoring Niethammer for an 8-7 advantage.
But Cherokee added another run in the top of the sixth, bringing about the pivotal seventh frame moments later.
Reed led off the final inning, with her coach delivering a simple message as she walked to the plate.
“I told Shakyra, ‘You get on base and we’ll win this game,’” said Hartsell. “And she gets on base, and I steal her to be aggressive like we always are — and she gets thrown out.
“It was a close call. So I knew somebody had to pick her up.”
Jailah Ensley did, ripping a single to right field. Then Niethammer grounded into a fielder’s choice, bringing up Hartsell.
Following the freshman’s walk-off single, CCHS took time to celebrate and soak in its 10th win of this season.
But they were also warned about a lack of fundamentals, as the game could have been far different had they not given up eight errors or left nine runners stranded.
“That,” said Hartsell, “is unacceptable. You have to score runners, especially when they’re in scoring position.”
Now, CCHS will look to shore up its mistakes while taking time to get healthy before taking on Morristown East on April 10.
Jansyn Ensley has just returned from an injury against Knox Carter, and Hartsell said that Adisen McNealy is attempting to regain arm strength at the plate after she was hampered with an overextended ligament in her leg.
“It will be big getting some injuries back, hopefully,” said Hartsell. “This week will be really big for us, because we need to get healthy.”
