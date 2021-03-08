Most that visit the east Tennessee area can easily be consumed by the tourist attractions that reside throughout Sevier and Knox Counties.
But that hustle and bustle lifestyle isn't quite for everyone.
Hamblen County has plenty to offer, without the large crowds and long wait times to get into venues, whether restaurants or attractions.
If you're an avid golfer, Hamblen County has you covered in that regard, as well.
The Morristown, Tenn. area is home to two challenging, well-maintained courses that are a must to check out if you bring your clubs with you.
The Country Club, a par 72, 7,056-yard course, and the Morristown Golf and Country Club, a par 35, 3,005-yard course, offer unique challenges for even the most dedicated golfers.
THE COUNTRY CLUB
The Country Club, constructed in 1955 by William B. Langford, provides all the scenes and challenges of even some of the most noteworthy courses on the PGA Tour.
A picturesque setting located in the heart of east Tennessee, The Country Club is a 20,000-square-foot building and an 18-hole golf course that has brought recreation and enjoyment to the area since 1955.
Water hazards, tree lines along the fairways and challenging bunker placements around the greens await golfers that arrive to take on this course that's been tailor-made for the highest level players in the world.
A championship caliber venue, The Country Club has been honored to host the Tennessee State PGA Championship, State PGA Four Ball Tournament, and Nationwide Tour Qualifying for the Knoxville Open.
The prestigious course is also home to two area high school golf teams, and has hosted it's fair share of high school championships over the years.
TCC is host to several events throughout the calendar year. By the end of 2020, the course will have hosted 45 events, all ranging from professional tournaments to fundraisers made to raise money for localities in the area.
A private course, admittance to The Country Club is limited to members of the course, but has several membership levels to fit everyone's needs.
For those visiting the area, the associate or non-resident memberships may be your optimal choice. For the full club experience, the non-resident membership offers full access to the grounds — including clubhouse and dining facilities, fitness center, tennis grounds and pool area.
The non-resident membership is for those that reside outside of a 25-mile radius of the course.
The associate membership could be perfect for the average passer-by. This membership comes with everything included in the non-resident membership, but is limited to just six rounds per year with a small fee included for each round played.
The Country Club is located at 1635 Doyal Dr. in Morristown, TN. The clubhouse can be reached at (423) 586-1941, or you can contact the club via email by submitting a form through its 'contact us' tab on the website at www.the-countryclub.com
MORRISTOWN GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB
For a local golf experience that doesn't require a membership and offers a more quick-paced experience, the Morristown Golf and Country Club is perfectly suited for you.
Golf Advisor rates this course a four-star facility with over 82% of reviewers on the site recommending the grounds for a solid round of golf.
A nine-hole course, the Morristown Golf and Country Club still provides challenges for both your short and long game with three challenging par 3's, and a pair of par 5's that play over 500 yards from the furthest men's tees.
Golfers that have taken on this course have described the greens as difficult to read, allowing even the most experienced players to sharpen their putting skills. While the course is not overwhelmed in the form of hazards — water or sand — the rolling hills and embankments throughout the course will keep you disciplined throughout your round.
The course was opened in 1925, and designed by Joe Thompson.
Managed by Ray McMahan, MGCC is a year-round facility that is welcome to all comers, and has tee times available upon request. The venue is described as a great value experience and hidden treasure within the Hamblen County community.
The Morristown Golf and Country Club is located at 1180 Valley Home Rd. in Morristown, TN. The clubhouse can be contacted at (423) 586-9953.
