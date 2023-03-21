Through three games this season, Cocke County’s softball team was on a tear offensively.
They outscored opponents 35-2 through those first three matchups, rolling into Monday night’s matchup against Knox West.
Then, the Lady Red were stopped cold in a game that remained tied at 1 until the fourth inning.
“They made great plays,” said CCHS coach Danny Lee Hartsell of the Lady Rebels. “We hit it, but it was just right at them. Couldn’t really barrel it up.”
Still, Cocke County found a way.
Adisen McNealy dashed across the plate for a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Jailah Ensley stole second and third before scoring to make it 3-1, and CCHS tacked on three more runs in the sixth to outlast West 6-2 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The final three runs came by a two-RBI groundout by Shayna Williams and an inside-the-park home run by Brooklyn Devotie.
Devotie led the Lady Red with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate and 2 RBI.
Hailee Hartsell came through in the circle, tossing seven innings with one hit, two runs, one error and two walks to go with six strikeouts.
One of those walks came on the first batter in the first inning — something that Hartsell’s dad and coach said was “not like her.”
Still, Hartsell buckled down, and Cocke County’s defense backed her up.
And it is that defense, when the Lady Red offense struggles, that will come through for wins.
“They’ve stepped up all year long,” said Hartsell. “It might be ugly, but they make plays.
“There’s going to be a lot of games win or lost by one run this year, and it’s all based on how our defense plays.”
Cocke County will look to parlay that effort into another win on Tuesday at Greeneville.
The results for that game will be available online and in the newsletter.
