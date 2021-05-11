NEWPORT—The Cocke County Lady Red had already more than proven their place in the top half of the district throughout the regular season.
On Monday, they solidified that mark.
Facing elimination after falling to top seed Jefferson County in the early game on Monday, CCHS topped Seymour, 5-1, for the fourth time this season to stave off elimination from the postseason.
"Giving up one run in two games is pretty good," CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. "Beating the same team four times in one season is really tough, too. We got off to a rough start, and I was a little worried to be honest. These games aren't always the prettiest, but a win's a win and we'll take it."
With the win, Cocke County set itself up for a semifinal series with No. 1 seed Jefferson County on Tuesday, with the winner heading to Wednesday's championship round.
The Lady Red made the Lady Patriots work for the win in the first game.
Cadence Gregg pitched for the first time all season, and held JCHS to five runs on six hits. She struck out four and allowed just one earned run.
"We made that decision this morning to put her on the mound," Hartsell said. "She said I was crazy, but she did an outstanding job with it being her first game pitched all year."
Jefferson County advanced with a 5-0 win in the evening's opening contest, sending Cocke County to an elimination game with Seymour.
The Lady Red had just defeated Seymour in a 6-0 shutout on Saturday, but the Lady Eagles quickly made it apparent that wouldn't be the case again on Monday.
Abby Spradlin got hold of a one-out solo shot and sent it over the center field wall in the top half of the first to give Seymour a 1-0 lead. Coming just two days after Kourtney Clevenger had a perfect game going through the first four innings in their most recent meeting, it sent a message to the Lady Red dugout.
Message was promptly received, though. Clevenger gathered herself and the defense behind her played lights out again to not allow another run to get around.
"Kourtney didn't start finding her stuff until the fourth or fifth inning," Hartsell said. "We made plays behind her, though. We played defense and did the right things. We've done that at times this year."
In total, the Lady Eagles put 10 runners on base but couldn't get them across the plate.
Cocke County answered with a run after Kaitlin Bible scored on a passed ball.
Seymour put two on with two outs in the top of the second. With Spradlin due up Hartsell opted to walk her and load the bases rather than give her a shot at a multi-run dinger.
The decision paid off as the Lady Red defense worked out of the bases-loaded situation.
"That was a gutsy call on my part," Hartsell said. "Ninety percent of the time it comes back to get you. It worked in our favor, tonight. I just had faith in our defense.
"They played great against Seymour every game this year, and I had a feeling and hoped it worked. They hit a ground ball the next at-bat and it got us out of there."
Not having much success at the plate, CCHS was already down two outs in the bottom of the third through the first two batters.
A walk and an error ensued to put a pair on, setting up Paige Niethammer and Kimberly Ottinger to bring in runs on back-to-back two-out RBI singles to make it a 3-1 Lady Red lead.
"It was huge," Hartsell said. "It took us some time to adjust after just facing Catelyn Riley just 30 minutes prior. We got a run in the first, which was a big help, but toward the end I think you saw our girls adjust."
Ottinger closed out Monday's victory 1-for-3 from the plate with an RBI.
Cocke County added runs in the fourth and fifth innings, as Jailah Ensley stole home after beating out a rundown situation in the fourth, and Niethammer returned to drive a solo shot over the left field wall in the fifth to make it a 5-1 game.
Niethammer led the Lady Red in hits and RBIs. She was 2-for-3 from the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Needing runs, Seymour put just three runners on through the final four innings. Clevenger allowed just one hit during that span, closing out the win.
"She's always had a strong mindset about her all year," Hartsell said. "I told her before the year started she'd give up some hits and runs, but she's always been good about not getting flustered and keeping her focus."
As a team Cocke County had five hits and three RBIs in the season-extending victory. Picking up the win from the circle, Clevenger struck out three and surrendered just the one run in the first in her seven innings pitched.
