The Cosby Lady Eagles took flight in a hurry against Northview Academy on Thursday.
Buoyed by two hat tricks. a keeper shutout and one player’s very first goal, the Lady Eagles downed NVA 9-0 in their home opener to notch their first win of the season at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Addy Woods netted the first hat trick of the night, scoring in the 26th, 14th and 12th minutes of the first half.
Between Woods's first and second goals, Ali Smith nailed the second goal of the game from her spot at center forward.
Chloe Hance completed the second hat trick, slicing goals in the 14th, 24th and 25th minutes of the second half.
Ava Krawczyk was the first-time scorer, launching a kick that sailed into the net with 20 minutes left to play, and Ariel Ottinger kept the Lady Cougars at bay with 12 saves — the first shutout of her career.
Kaymen Moss added an unassisted goal off a corner kick with four assists to boost Cosby in the win.
“Something happened this week that, as a coach, you can only hope for,” summarized coach Tim Moss. “The girls were firing on all cylinders against Northview Academy.”
He also noted the team’s togetherness, as the entire defense ran to celebrate with Krawczyk after she scored her first goal.
“That,” said Moss, “showed me these girls have a bond that adversity can create.”
And Cosby dealt with plenty of adversity on Tuesday.
When Allie Sheldon went down with an ankle injury against Claiborne County, Cosby led 2-1.
But Sheldon’s injury changed the game, as the Lady Eagles gave up their lead and allowed 10 straight goals in an 11-2 loss.
“That was a tough game,” summarized Moss.
Still, things became brighter on Thursday, especially with the return of Karissa Norris to the lineup.
Now, with his team sitting at 1-6, Moss knows his girls have struggled against deeper teams before notching their first win of the season.
But then again, that’s just the way Moss drew it up.
“As a coach, I planned a tough schedule this year,” he said. “I did it to challenge all my girls. Things are coming together at the right time.”
The Lady Eagles will try to gel even more before Tuesday, when they will host Cocke County in a rivalry matchup at 6:30 p.m.
“I expect the CCHS game to be a tough match,”
said Moss. “Girls from both teams have played on the same AYSO team growing up.
“The girls know each other, know tendencies and abilities. It will be a good test.”
