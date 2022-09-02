COSBY SOCCER 1

Cosby’s Kricket Murray (3) dribbles the ball in a match against Sevier County. The Lady Eagles are now 1-6 on the season entering a rivalry matchup against Cocke County on Tuesday.

The Cosby Lady Eagles took flight in a hurry against Northview Academy on Thursday.

Buoyed by two hat tricks. a keeper shutout and one player’s very first goal, the Lady Eagles downed NVA 9-0 in their home opener to notch their first win of the season at Virgil Ball Stadium.

