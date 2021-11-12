NEWPORT—The Centerview Falcons came away with a big road victory Thursday night as they topped the Bridgeport Rockets 41-40.
Both teams played at a frenetic pace in the fourth quarter trading points and turnovers.
The Falcons, down most of the game, stormed back late in the third quarter to put pressure on the Rockets. They continued their tough defensive play into the fourth quarter where they took the lead with only minutes left to play.
Possessions were at a premium as each team went back and forth trading baskets.
The Falcons were up by four with only seconds left in the game and a victory almost assured. The Rockets hit a three pointer just as time expired to fall one point short of forcing overtime.
Centerview was led in scoring by Coulter Oliva. Oliva secured many of his 15 points late in the game coming off fast break opportunities. Seth Miller was the leading scorer for the Rockets finishing the game with 11 points.
CENTERVIEW (41): Coulter Oliva 15, Logan Helton 12, Riley Collins 7, Christian Cole 5, Kaleb Patterson 2.
BRIDGEPORT (40): Seth Miller, Cody Strange 8, Braxton Kyker 6, Corbin Blanchard 6, Cornelius Carr 4, Addy Pack 3, Rider Finchum 2.
BRIDGEPORT 47, CENTERVIEW 14 (GIRLS)
The Lady Rockets found success at home Thursday evening as the defeated the Centerview Lady Falcons 47-14.
A strong first quarter of play from the Lady Rockets put the game out of reach early in the affair. Bridgeport held a commanding 27-7 lead at the half. The offensive woes for the Lady Falcons continued into the second half as they could only match their first half total to finish the game.
Ava Wheeler put on a show for the Lady Rockets leading the way with 19 points. Kylie Vinson singlehandedly scored half of Centerview’s total with 7 points for the game.
BRIDGEPORT (47): Ava Wheeler 19, Emma Potter 10, Matisse Bible 5, Kennadee Langford 4, Haylee Webber 3, Addison Gilliland 2, Mia Thacker 2.
CENTERVIEW (14): Kylie Vinson 7, Vanessa Fox 4, Amelia Ellison 2, Eliza Cook 1.
COSBY 44, GRASSY FORK 19 (GIRLS)
The Cosby Lady Eagles got back on track at Grassy Fork this week, thanks to a strong team effort led by Aden Heatherly’s game-high 11 points. Ripley Groat’s seven points led the Lady Raven’s effort.
Cosby got out to a quick lead over the Lady Ravens, finishing the first quarter already up 14-7. The scoring slowed down in the second, but Cosby’s lead grew further, as the teams headed to the locker room at a 20-10 spread.
With momentum on their side, the Lady Eagles came out of the half swinging, led by the hot hand of Ella Hicks, who posted all eight of her points in the third. The Lady Eagles’ 17-point third quarter all but closed this one out, and the 7-5 fourth quarter was a mere formality.
COSBY (44): Aden Heatherly 11, Allie Ottinger 10, Katey Moore 10, Ella Hicks 8, Lakelyn Sweeten 3, Zaylie Spencer 2.
GRASSY FORK (19): Ripley Groat 7, Kate Raines 3, Layla Bradley 2, Stella Raines 2, Bella Stanton 2, Kelsey Gorrel 1.
GRASSY FORK 53, COSBY 29 (BOYS)
The Grassy Fork Ravens’ first game since October 28 showed no signs of rust, led to a big win by Cooper Davis’ game-high 19 points. The Eagles scoring was headed up by Dusty Lane’s 15-point game.
This one was nearly settled in the first half, with Grassy Fork heading into the locker room up 25-6 at the midpoint, after shutting out the Eagles in the second frame. After a more competitive third, the Eagles woke up and scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. Grassy Fork would stay right on pace with 15 points of their own in the fourth, holding open the margin they’d spent the first three quarters building and defending their home court.
GRASSY FORK (53): Cooper Davis 19, Cruz Coggins 13, Eli Gilliam 8, Draidan Sneed 7, Sterlin Clark 3, Waylon McGaha 2, Elias Reed 1.
COSBY (29): Dusty Lane 15, Oaklon Cameron 6, Parker Ford 5, Matthew McMahan 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 42, EDGEMONT 35 (GIRLS)
The Smoky Mountain Lady Bears took home the win at home over the visiting Lady Panthers, due in large part to Alyssa Susalla’s 18 points. Edgemont put up a fight with eight unique scorers, led by Jaylen Moore’s 11 points, but the distribution didn’t match the volume, leaving the Lady Panthers seven points short.
The Lady Bears carried a 24-12 lead into the half. That lead would nearly evaporate in the third, as the teams entered the final fourth at a 27-26 margin. The last frame was a shootout, with 24 points scored between the squads, but the Lady Bears pulled away at the end to hold on.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (42): Alyssa Susalla 18, Azariah Spurgeon 10, Sara Guzman 8, Mattie Rush 4, Kassie Davis 2.
EDGEMONT (35): ,Jaylen Moore 11, Lakelynn Fowler 8, Lynkcon Haynes 4, Katrina Chaniel 3, Aubree Tuczynowskj 3, Kyleigh Wall 2, Madison Webb 2, Kourtney Hurst 2.
EDGEMONT 36, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 30 (BOYS)
After a sluggish start on defense, the Panthers tightened up to secure the late road win over the Bears. Edgemont’s scoring was led by Cooper Chambers’ 10 points. Christian Walsh was the leader of the Bears’ offense with 17 points.
Walsh came out of the gates hot, scoring 12 of the Bears 17 first-quarter points, and giving Smoky Mountain a sizeable early lead at 17-4 after the first frame.
Edgemont pushed back a bit, posting 17 of their own points in the second quarter and slimming the margin down to six at the half.
Unfortunately for the Bears, Coach Hood’s halftime pep talk inspired the Panthers’ defense, which held the Bears to only three points for the rest of the game. That, on top of the Panthers 11-point third quarter, would spell doom for the Bears, as the Panthers closed this one out.
EDGEMONT (36): Cooper Chambers 10, Ashton Thomas 7, Jamiel Smith 7, Pedro Vargas 5, Ayden Walker 4, Noah Clark 2, Cameron Ingle 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (30): Christian Walsh 17, Ezra Spurgeon 9, Wesley Ledford 3, Brody Stooksbury 1.
NORTHWEST 27, DEL RIO 13 (GIRLS)
Brionna Moll led the game in points, scoring two three-pointers to put 11 points on the board for Northwest.
A strong first half for Northwest secured an early game lead, but the back half of the game was slowed by fouls on each side. More than a dozen free throws were put up in the final quarter alone.
Ella Woody put nearly half of Del Rio’s points on the board, taking fouls in the process.
NORTHWEST (27): Brionna Moll 11, Hannah Smith 8, Alivia McGraw-Ottinger 2, Karon Gonzalez 2, Jaden Moll 1.
DEL RIO (13): Ella Woody 6, Zoe Jones 4, Payton Mathes 3.
NORTHWEST 65, DEL RIO 10 (BOYS)
A dominating first quarter set the tone for a Northwest win after a coordinated team effort put 31 points on the board, led by Benito Torres.
Their surge continued through the second and third quarters, allowing Del Rio precious little room to maneuver.
Colby Pierce put seven of the 10 points on the board for Del Rio in the second half, with assistance from Zayden Gunter.
NORTHWEST (65): Donovan Campos-Nuci 15, Benito Torres 14, Tyson Sutton 12, AJ Carrillo 10, Zander Hale 6, Cairo Gayton 4, Akilles Meyers 2, Masyn Pierce 2.
DEL RIO (10): Colby Pierce 7, Zayden Gunter 3.
