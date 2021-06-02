NEWPORT—Everyone loves a good comeback story.
Enter Rickey Valdes.
Throughout his four years at Cocke County High School, Valdes has been through it all. Coaching changes, position changes, setbacks and injuries.
He’s persevered time and time again, which led him to his path to play football at the collegiate level next year.
Earlier in the year Valdes signed his letter of intent to join in the Fullerton College football program in Fullerton, Calif., where he’ll join CCHS teammate Tabian France to continue his football career at the next level.
“It’s always exciting for these kids to sign,” CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes said. “It’s great to see Rickey get his opportunity to sign, and to see him join a teammate in Tabian (France). He’s earned this opportunity and we’re all excited to see what he does with it.”
Valdes has taken on challenges of all sorts throughout his time with the Cocke County football program. One of his more difficult hurdles came when he was injured in the latter part of his career.
Every high school athlete has had a more difficult time going through the recruiting process this last season due to COVID-19. Pile on an injury that keeps a kid sidelined for the better part of their senior season, and the odds seem insurmountable.
“This was definitely a difficult process, for me,” Valdes said. “Not only because of recruiting restrictions due to COVID-19, but when I suffered an injury to my shoulder. Trying to get in contact with coaches and get them to stay in touch with me after my surgery, a lot of them never got back to me. I’m glad these guys have stuck with me through my recovery.”
Nothing, though, was impossible to overcome for Valdes.
In a shortened senior season, after battling a shoulder injury, Valdes still managed 19 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery on the defensive end, but his do-it-all mindset allowed him to contribute offensively, as well.
He had five carries for 18 yards in 2020, and played several different positions on both sides of the ball to help make a difference for the Fighting Cocks.
“What’s special about Rickey is the way his mentality shifted from his junior to his senior year,” Dykes said. “This past year he was a real team-first guy that we could plug and play all over the field and he was always ready to do whatever we asked of him.
“He realizes what it takes to be a team player, and I think that’ll serve him well at the next level.”
His mentality to take on whatever role was asked of him certainly served him well and getting an offer from Fullerton. Adding on the fact his long time best friend was going there as well, and his decision was a done deal.
“My best friend is going there, and it felt like going with him would make my next two or four years more special,” Valdes said. “That was a big part in my decision. I don’t think it’ll be quite as easy to be homesick, and I know we’ll push each other every day.”
Valdes is one of three players from Cocke County football’s graduating class that is headed out west to play at the collegiate level.
Although it’s a long way from home back in the Smoky Mountains, his new home in the west coast area had its own draw for he and France.
“California itself was a major selling point for me,” Valdes said. “Tropical weather and a nice environment. The school is right next to Disneyland, 40 minutes out of Los Angeles and next to three beaches. You can’t beat that.”
It’s rare to have the opportunity to move on to the next level, especially at an institution so far from home, and still have the chance to have a familiar face by your side from day one.
However, that’s the exact situation Valdes and France have worked themselves into.
“Those guys being out there together will benefit them both really well,” Dykes said. “There’s times when you get out to college that you get homesick for whatever reason. So having someone you know, can relate to and talk to about certain things is going to be great for both Tabian and Rickey.”
Now that pen has been put to paper, and moving day looms in the near future, Valdes’ transition to the pacific time zone and a new beginning is drawing closer.
For Valdes, though, the expedition to Fullerton College is just the next chapter to be written in a long, often adventurous journey.
“I’m grateful that they took in Tabian, and then contacted me and said they’d take me too,” Valdes said. “That meant a lot. I’m ready to get out there, be the best I can be and show them what us Tennessee boys can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.