KNOXVILLE — After Jocelyn Waits swims in a competitive atmosphere, she cannot recall what just happened.
She will know her exact time when she pops out of the water and looks at the electronic numbers on the wall.
The process itself, though, with her arms moving and body twisting and lungs breathing and feet kicking? No memory whatsoever.
“When I swim, all I can remember is the start,” summarized the Cocke County sophomore. “They say to take your mark, then the buzzer. Then, I swim how I know to swim. I couldn’t tell you anything I just did — it’s blank.”
“I really don’t know how to explain it,” she added. “Just one of those things you’ll have to experience.”
Regardless of explanation, the results have spoken for themselves.
At the TISCA state meet last weekend, Waits improved her butterfly time by almost half a second.
Then, she dropped almost a full second in backstroke — from 1:04.41 at the Knoxville Interscholastic meet to 1:03.76 last weekend — in her second state appearance in as many years.
Altogether, the sophomore ranked 42nd in the butterfly and 48th in backstroke, putting together performances she termed as “wild.”
What is even wilder, though, is the irony of Waits’ improvement in the backstroke specifically.
There is a reason she is so good at it now. A reason it is her favorite stroke.
Because it was that stroke, at the very beginning, that provided a reason for Waits to step into a pool in the first place.
Swimming as a solution
When Waits was five years old, she was taken to the doctor in Newport for a basic physical.
An examination revealed a peculiar curvature in her back, and an X-ray confirmed the diagnosis: scoliosis, otherwise known as “an abnormal curvature of the spine,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
“A low-grade scoliosis,” Waits said, but still a discouraging thought given that Waits’ spine was curved at 27 degrees.
Immediately, her mom, Angela O’Pry, began to think of the worst-case scenarios. Braces. Rods in Waits’ back. What her daughter’s life would look like.
So O’Pry, a nurse in Morristown, quizzed an orthopedic surgeon for suggestions on how to stop — or at least slow — the process.
“And he recommended she start swimming,” she said, referencing the backstroke as a point of emphasis from the surgeon. “Because the movement would straighten her back and she wouldn’t have to be back-braced.”
So, at seven-and-a-half years old, young Jocelyn began swimming — though not without some resistance.
“I actually didn’t want to do it at first,” Waits said with a laugh last weekend. “I remember screaming and crying.”
Soon enough, though, she began to enjoy it.
Then, after getting used to the sport, she began swimming competitively for a team in Newport.
At 10, she moved up to swim for a USA team out of Newport and participated in her biggest event yet.
“And that,” she said, “was what started it all off.”
Growing ‘significantly faster’
Since then, Waits has continued dropping times and has stayed consistent with her practices and workouts.
The improvement continued through middle school, then to high school when Waits qualified for state as a freshman.
But nothing has come close to what she has accomplished this season, which Waits said has been “two times better.”
“My times are significantly faster,” she added.
Waits attributed the difference to her coaches, both on her USA team and first-year Cocke County/Cosby coach Misti Gray.
“They have really changed the way I swim,” she said. “Streamlines, turns, starts. All those are necessary for drops this big.”
And last weekend, especially Saturday?
“This was one of the first races I’ve had that’s been perfect,” she said.
Along the way, Waits’ scoliosis has improved. She has never had to wear a brace, and her spinal curvature is now less than five percent.
“It’s been fabulous and wonderful to see her do,” said O’Pry. “And then the time drops are just outstanding.”
Now, the results have paid off — at least in part.
With two years left of high school, Waits hopes to shave more time off her events and wants to swim in college, too.
She also wants to qualify for more USA events, which she is closer to doing after her performances in Knoxville.
“This huge drop out me half a second to a second away from those times, which is wild because I just dropped a second,” she explained. “So I can do it again. So it shows me what I can do — it shows me my talent.”
Still, while Waits is excited for what is next, she is also grateful for the intriguing path that brought her here — a path that was triggered by an X-ray, but has been shaped in the water.
“It’s just kind of crazy, because I never thought I would be where I am now,” she said. “But it’s one of those things where you have to put in the work and the drive to do it. You really have to have that to be on that level. You really have to work for it.”
