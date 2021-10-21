Off week's are needed by every high school football program for a variety of reasons.
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks have finally made it to their open date. Coming in the second-to-last week of the regular season, it's a chance for the players and staff to take a step back from the grind of a typical game week and prepare for what's ahead to not only close out the season, but get set for the months after the season.
It's undoubtedly been a tough year for Cocke County, as it's adjusted to life in a new region while relying on lineups filled with underclassmen. Despite their hardships, though, the Fighting Cocks still stand a win away from breaking into the postseason.
CCHS closes the regular season next week at Sevier County, where the winner will earn a spot in the playoffs.
