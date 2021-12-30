COCKE COUNTY—Several of the county’s elementary basketball teams took a break from league play over the holiday. That did not stop them from participating in the first Christmas Classic sponsored by Broadway & Main Pharmacy.
Edgemont, Parrottsville and Cocke County High School were chosen as host sites for the tournament.
The boys’ bracket consisted of Edgemont Elementary, Centerview Elementary, Parrottsville Elementary, Jones Cove, Wearwood, New Center and East Ridge.
The girls’ side was comprised of Edgemont Elementary, Parrottsville Elementary, Newport Grammar School, New Center, Greeneville, West View, Lincoln Heights, Pigeon Forge, Chuckey Doak and Wearwood.
Chucky Doak defeated the Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville to claim the championship for the girls, while New Center defeated the Parrotts to take home the trophy for the boys.
The first round of action kicked off with the Lady Parrotts taking on the Lady Patriots of Lincoln Heights. Parrottsville had enough fire power to squeak by the Lady Patriots, 29-19. The second game featured a match up between the New Center Lady Rockets and Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville. The Lady Rockets cruised past the Lady Devils to advance to the second round of play. They topped Greeneville, 36-22.
The Lady Knights of Chuckey Doak put on an impressive performance in their opening round game. They dominated the Lady Tigers of Pigeon Forge to survive and advance in the tournament.
The final opening round game saw the Lady Warriors of Newport Grammar take on the Lady Wildcats of West View. It was a close battle between the two teams, but the Lady Warriors were victorious and knocked off the Lady Wildcats, 45-38.
Round two of play commenced with the Lady Parrotts battling the Lady Rockets in what became one of the better games of the entire tournament. It took the Lady Parrots an additional period of play to defeat New Center, 50-44.
Chuckey Doak and Newport Grammar squared off in the second semifinal game. The Lady Knights easily handled the Lady Warriors 57-41 to punch their ticket to the championship. New Center would beat Newport Grammar in the consolation game to claim a third place finish in the tournament.
Four players were named All Tournament for their performances over the two day tournament. Carlene Bishop and Riley Rawlings of Chuckey Doak, and Brookelyn and Blakelyn Clevenger of Parrottsville were recognized as All Tournament players.
Game one of the boys’ side of bracket saw New Center take on East Ridge. The Rockets put on an impressive performance on their way to a 55-20 victory. The second game saw two local teams battle one another as the Edgemont Panthers took on the Centerview Falcons.
The familiar foes played a close one, and Edgemont walked away with a 32-29 victory. Wearwood and Jones Cove were the next to take the floor in the tournament. Wearwood came out on top claiming a 37-23 victory over Jones Cove.
The next matchup featured Parrottsville Elementary taking on Chuckey Doak. The Parrotts topped the Knights 45-32 to advance to the next round of play. A game was canceled which led certain teams to advance in order to continue the tournament.
New Center and Parrottsville played in the first game of the second round. The Rockets did something that most teams haven’t done all season, and that’s contain the Parrottsville offense. New Center would go on to defeat Parrottsville, 55-24.
Chuckey Doak would battle Edgemont in the final game of the second round, and the Knights would go on to defeat the Panthers to advance to the third round of play. Parrottsville and Chuckey Doak squared off once again with a similar outcome. The Parrotts easily defeated the Knights 41-28 to advance to the championship game.
New Center would go on to defeat Parrottsville once again to claim the tournament championship. Several players received All Tournament honors at the completion of the Broadway & Main Christmas Classic. Chuckey Doak’s Bryson Headrick, Braden Huffaker and Trenton Lethco received the honor in addition to Daniel Price and Eli Roberts of Parrottsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.