On Thursday night, the Cocke County boys soccer team blew past Claiborne County 9-0 for another mercy-ruled victory this season.
CCHS freshman Jefferson Cervellon is now up to 23 goals this season to lead the team in scoring.
With the team rolling at 8-0, head coach James Groat is intrigued to see what can come of next Tuesday’s matchup against Seymour — a team that he said had beaten CCHS handily in the past.
Still, he is taking some time to savor what has been accomplished thus far as well.
“If you’d have told me when I was hired that we would be 8-0, I’d have laughed,” said Groat with a chuckle.
But the Fighting Cocks’ offense has been no laughing matter for other teams this season.
They have scored 63 goals in eight games, an average of 7.75 goals per contest, while allowing six combined goals from eight opponents this season.
Aside from Cervellon, CCHS has gotten production from Cornelio Campos (12 goals), Leo Campos (11 goals), Anthony Steinbacher (8 goals) and Marcelo Vargas (6 goals).
In short?
“We’re an offensive machine,” Groat said with a laugh. “It’s amazing how they all work so well together. Yet a lot of these spots are new to them.
“They talk, they communicate, they make runs. And each one is a new position for all of them.”
Cocke County will look to further cement its status as a “machine” on Tuesday when it plays host to the Eagles.
First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium.
